Missourians are being warned about a text scam targeting their personal information, according to a Tuesday news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The text message in question, from 1-704-525-9772, is asking recipients to submit their social security number, name, date of birth and a photo of their drivers license. All of this is to supposedly to validate the recipient's COVID-19 vaccination status.
The text leads to a fake health department website where people are instructed to enter their information. The website is complete with logos from the state's Health Department and from the Missouri Department of Revenue.
The Health Department stressed that it will never ask for social security numbers over text or email. Additionally, it will only provide COVID-19 records on requests.
If anyone has been exposed to the scam, the Health Department recommends the following:
- Let any banks or affiliated financial institutions know.
- Let the Social Security Administration know of an exposed social security number.
- Let credit services know the information was exposed.