The State Historical Society of Missouri rolled out the first in a series of live virtual programs Tuesday, each to observe an aspect of statehood in celebration of the upcoming bicentennial.
The 200th anniversary of Missouri becoming the 24th state will be Aug. 10, 2021.
Here’s what the Historical Society has planned to acknowledge the accomplishments and diversity of the state during the next year:
• Virtual sessions at 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month will feature a different subject with guests from the more than 100 local, regional and statewide projects and events. The sessions will continue through July.
• A special prize giveaway of bicentennial promotional items will be given to those who register for the virtual programs. To register for “Missouri 2021 Presents: First Tuesdays at 11 a.m.” visit: https://shsmo.org/events/2020/mo2021-presents-dec.
• A collaboration with Missouri’s 114 counties, as well organizations in the Bicentennial Alliance, will create events and projects at a local, regional and statewide level. Examples include the Missouri 2021 endorsement program and the Our Bicentennial History online exhibit.
• Community engagement projects — such as Missouri Community Legacies and the Bicentennial Poster Contest— will continue through 2021.
• The Historical Society is partnering with the Missouri Star Quilt Co. and the Missouri State Quilters Guild to create the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. One quilt block represents every Missouri county and the independent city of St. Louis.
• For the past two years, professional and amateur photographers have been asked to capture and share aspects of Missouri. Nearly 1,000 photographs were received, and 200 became part of an exhibition that will last through 2021. All of the photos submitted are available for viewing at the Missouri 2021 website.
“There are many exciting projects and events already being planned next year, along with new projects that will soon be announced,” Michael Sweeney, coordinator of Missouri 2021, said in a news release.
“It’s a wonderful way for Missourians to come together to showcase the vast geographic and cultural diversity of the state while celebrating the similarities that bring us together.”
A full list of the events and projects for Missouri’s bicentennial is available at the Missouri 2021 website and on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.