JEFFERSON CITY — With new reports on the urgent condition of mental health care across Missouri, the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee is trying to tackle a crisis.

At its first meeting of the legislative session Monday, the committee, one of several within the state House of Representatives, heard the results of two reports relating to mental health conducted over the last two years.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and English. Reach me at evylewis@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you