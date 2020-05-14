When the Missouri House of Representatives debated a local government bill this week, one lawmaker called the scene a dumpster fire. Another compared it to putting deck chairs on the Titanic. Others said the bill would never survive a court challenge.
At issue was SB 725, which began as a simple bill changing who can serve on local public works boards but grew to cover everything from solar panels and dog breed regulations to finance databases and broadband grants. Lawmakers added dozens of pieces of legislation in the form of committee substitutes, committee amendments, floor amendments and amendments to the floor amendments.
The practice of amending bills to other bills results in what are called "omnibus bills." "Omnibus," which Merriam-Webster defines as "providing for many things at once," reflects the diverse nature of the bills amended to a lawmaker's original legislation.
SB 725, for example, had two pages when passed by the Senate. The version that left the House committee to be debated on the House floor had 85 pages and had been amended with 32 pieces of legislation. On the House floor, lawmakers distributed 54 additional amendments, 24 of which were approved.
Among the amendments was one that would require landlords in all of Boone County, including unincorporated areas on the outskirts, to provide basic structural protection, utilities and security to tenants.
While debating the bill Monday, Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake St. Louis, and Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis County, joked about its size.
“How big do you think this bill is now?” Hill asked.
“Instead of building the Queen Mary, we’ve kind of built the Titanic, but it’s already hit the iceberg, and now we’re just putting more deck chairs on it,” Murphy said.
Whether the amendments have enough to do with the legislation's subject of "local government" could determine whether they are legal under the Missouri Constitution.
The Missouri Constitution says: "No bill shall contain more than one subject which shall be clearly expressed in its title, except bills enacted under the third exception in section 37 of this article and general appropriation bills, which may embrace the various subjects and accounts for which moneys are appropriated."
This part of the constitution, sometimes called the "single subject" rule, means that amendments added to a bill must be relevant to the underlying subject of the original bill. Lawmakers frequently invoke the “single subject” rule when speaking in opposition to legislation added to a bill.
Another word lawmakers sometimes throw around when speaking in opposition to a proposed change they believe is unrelated is “Hammerschmidt,” which refers to a 1994 Missouri Supreme Court case, Hammerschmidt v. Boone County, which found the merging of two unrelated bills violated the Missouri Constitution’s single-subject rule and said that provisions in a bill have to be “germane, connected and congruous.”
In Hammerschmidt, a bill dealing with elections was amended with legislation that allowed, among other things, a county with between 100,000 and 200,000 inhabitants to “adopt an alternative form of government and frame a county constitution.” The amended bill passed and became law.
Later that year, the Boone County Commission adopted an order calling for an election to let Boone County voters authorize the creation of a county constitution commission. Bob Hammerschmidt, who lived in Boone County, challenged the constitutionality of the order by claiming the underlying legislation violated the constitution’s single-subject rule. A trial court found that the bills did not violate the constitution, but Hammerschmidt appealed and the Missouri Supreme Court found that the merge was unconstitutional.
The Hammerschmidt case came up this week in an exchange between Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood, and Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, regarding an amendment Christofanelli offered to SB 544, another omnibus bill that was debated for hours before ultimately dying on the House floor.
The underlying bill, sponsored by Sen. Lauren Arthur, would have created a “Text-to-Donate” program in Kansas City and St. Louis “to provide services aimed at reducing the population of homeless persons in those cities.” The Senate version was two pages long, but the version that left committee in the House was 90 pages long and had been amended with more than 30 other bills. On the floor, over 40 additional amendments were distributed by lawmakers, 17 of which were approved.
Christofanelli’s amendment had to do with money a county receives resulting from the relocation of capital court cases.
Lavender, who also offered an amendment to the bill, asked if Christofanelli would vote "Yes" on certain parts of the bill by themselves, such as the Private College Campus Protection Act bill. Christofanelli said he didn’t think they were there to discuss that.
“Well, except it’s on the underlying bill, right?” Lavender asked.
“Yeah, but I don’t think it’s really relevant to my amendment, nor to the gentleman’s bill that my amendment is addressing,” Christofanelli said.
“I thought all the bills on one bill were supposed to be relevant to the bill. Is that something called Hammerschmidt?” Lavender asked.
Christofanelli’s amendment was adopted, but the bill died.
Later that day, Arthur, the author of the original Senate bill, took to Twitter to criticize the amendments that were added.
“The underlying bill, which I carried and would’ve created a text-to-donate program to reduce homelessness, started as a consent bill,” she tweeted, citing a type of bill deemed noncontroversial. “At least now that it’s dead, all those awful amendments can do no harm. Still, feels like a gross misuse of lawmakers’ time during a pandemic.”
Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri published a letter condemning the legislature’s use of omnibus bills to pass legislation while “actively discouraging” members of the public from being in the Capitol because of the pandemic.
“Omnibus bills open the door for single-subject lawsuits under Hammerschmidt,” the letter says. “Passing bills unrelated to the budget or the COVID-19 virus without the scrutiny of sunshine taints the legislative process and public trust in the institution.”
In addition to the ACLU of Missouri, the letter was signed by 12 groups, including the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Missouri, the Sierra Club Missouri Chapter and Americans for Prosperity Missouri.
SB 725 still needs final approval in the House and Senate. The legislature has until Friday, the end of the session, to pass legislation.