The Missouri General Assembly will convene at noon Wednesday with the most women serving in the legislature than ever before in state history. A total of 45 seats in the House and 12 in the Senate are now held by women.

Both bodies remain under the control of Republicans. They hold 105 of 153 seats in House and 24 of 34 seats in the Senate.

