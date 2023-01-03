The Missouri General Assembly will convene at noon Wednesday with the most women serving in the legislature than ever before in state history. A total of 45 seats in the House and 12 in the Senate are now held by women.
Both bodies remain under the control of Republicans. They hold 105 of 153 seats in House and 24 of 34 seats in the Senate.
The majority of the five elected representatives from Boone County are Democrats. Only Cheri Toalson Reisch is a Republican. After redistricting, all of their districts are within county boundaries.
In the legislature, the big issues seem to be retooling ballot initiatives, grappling over sports gambling and negotiating education issues, both financial and cultural.
Closer to home, Boone County representatives are also interested in education, but they have also shown a desire to address gun violence, unionized labor and sustainability.
Addressing issues about public schools has been a longtime common concern for Boone County Democrats.
Adrian Plank, Democratic House representative for District 47, said he hopes to address the needs of teachers in the Sturgeon area.
Plank will be filling the seat left by outgoing Rep. Chuck Bayse, a proponent of charter schools and anti-transgender legislation related to schools.
Kathy Steinhoff, Democratic Representative-elect from District 45, said she hopes to be able to curb legislation that would harm public schools, reflecting the defensive reality that pro-public school legislators find themselves in under a Republican supermajority.
“I’m hoping to try to keep an eye on legislation coming down the pipe related to education and try to protect it as much as possible,” Steinhoff said.
Douglas Mann, a Democrat representing District 45, has taken this approach one step further. Mann has prefiled a bill designed to protect the teaching of LGBTQ+ history in Missouri schools.
Mann also believes the system used to determine school funding, known as the Foundation Formula, needs fixing.
“I think that with some tweaks to the Foundation Formula and some more funding going toward our schools, we could see our education outcomes skyrocket,” Mann said.
Gun control has also been a prevailing issue with Missouri Democrats, and that remains one this session, as well.
David Tyson Smith, the House representative for District 45, has introduced a bill banning the sale of automatic and semiautomatic weapons to anyone under 20 years of age.
Steinhoff said she believes Missouri has gone the wrong way with firearm legislation and hopes better legislation can be drafted dealing with the matter this year.
The representatives also expressed interest in a number of other political projects, including municipal infrastructure, green energy, organized labor and voting rights.
Reisch said in earlier interviews with the Missourian that her goals for this session are eliminating voter fraud and lowering personal property taxes.
Reisch believes out-of-state groups are using money and influence to get their agenda on a Missouri ballot.
Last year’s General Assembly was notable for being mired in gridlock. According to the Missouri Independent, fights over congressional redistricting and other issues prevented numerous bills from being considered.
Smith said he hopes that this time around, this legislative lock will be avoided.
“I think that’s what the primary focus is,” Smith said. “I want to get things done.”