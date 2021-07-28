The Missouri Department of Labor has released a way for citizens who received pandemic-related unemployment overpayments to seek waivers from repaying those amounts.
Some 47,000 state residents receiving unemployment were first notified of accidental overpayment by the Department of Labor in the summer of 2020. It is estimated that the state overpaid over $100 million in unemployment assistance, the Missourian has reported.
Following fruitless efforts by the General Assembly to pass legislation to ensure citizens would not have to repay the state, lawmakers refocused their efforts on pressuring the department to not force repayments.
At a conference earlier this month, Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said the reason behind the state’s repayment requests is that the state made “some kind of mistake … and overpaid 46,000 Missourians."
At the end of the conference, Merideth said that forcing repayments would be "punishing (citizens) for a mistake that government made."
Tuesday morning, the department rolled out its waiver application portal. The department has sent notices to those it believes are eligible to seek waivers. Those citizens "have 30 days from the date of the notice to apply," according to the agency.
Applications will be assessed on a "case-by-case basis" and may only be submitted if the claimant's overpayment was not a result of fraud. The department did not say when the process would be completed, but that they do anticipate "a large number of requests and will be working as quickly as possible to review them."
The waivers are intended for overpayments that were made through federal pandemic programs. The federal programs that repayments can be waived are:
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
- Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)
- Lost Wages Assistance (LWA)
Any overpayments of state assistance cannot be waived, according to the department website.
Applications for waivers can be found on the department's website.