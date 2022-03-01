JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Employees' Retirement System board of trustees will hold an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss divesting current Russian holdings, as well as preventing future purchases.
MOSERS holds about $13 million in Russian securities, according to a news release. That comprises less than 1% of the system's total portfolio, according to a statement from MOSERS.
To hold an emergency meeting, four board members must request a special meeting, said spokesperson Mary Compton. After that, the board typically must wait another seven days to meet, but that can be bypassed with unanimous approval.
MOSERS is the state's primary pension plan and covers most state employees, including legislators. It's funded by investments, as well as contributions from the state and employees.
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who serves on the board of trustees, requested the meeting Tuesday. He called on other state pensions to consider similar action during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Vladimir Putin is a madman and it’s time for the world to cut him off," Fitzpatrick said in a news release. "In Missouri, that starts with MOSERS. When he is isolated and alone, Ukrainians and Russians will have their countries back. Missouri stands with the Ukrainian people.”