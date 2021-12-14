St. Louis mayor signs bill repealing city marijuana laws
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Monday signed a bill repealing city ordinances that make it illegal to possess small amounts of marijuana.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in addition to repealing city ordinances, the bill bars police from enforcing state and federal laws against possession of small amounts of marijuana paraphernalia, with certain exceptions. The smell or presence of marijuana can no longer be the only probable cause for search and arrest.
Jones has said the bill removes an unjust and discriminatory policy. She said nearly 600 people have been arrested in St. Louis on marijuana charges in the past three years, and nearly 500 of them were Black.
Ameren to close coal plant rather than make mandated changes
The St. Louis-based electric utility Ameren Corp. said in a court filing Tuesday that it will close a coal plant several years early, a move that follows a court order this summer requiring pollution controls that would potentially cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
The plant sits along the Mississippi River near Festus, Missouri, about 40 miles south of St. Louis. In August, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling in a decade-old lawsuit, ordering Ameren to install pollution control equipment.
The federal government argued that modifications in 2007 and 2010 without proper permits led to increased sulfur dioxide emissions because the plant could burn more coal. Sulfur dioxide is a byproduct of burning coal that can harm the respiratory system.
Ameren maintains that air quality monitors near Rush Island meet federal and state standards. Rush Island is among four coal plants it operates.
Ameren had previously planned to close Rush Island in 2039. The court filing didn't give a specific closure date but said it would be before the March 2024 compliance date required by the court.
CP railroad's $31B purchase of Kansas City Southern advances
A railroad merger nearly derailed this year by a bidding war is moving forward ahead of a final say from regulators on Canadian Pacific's $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad.
Canadian Pacific set up a voting trust that purchased Kansas City Southern Tuesday after shareholders of both railroads overwhelmingly approved the deal last week. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board will spend the next year reviewing the deal before deciding whether to give it final approval.
Executives for both railroads remain confident that the merger, one that will create the only railroad linking Canada, Mexico and the United States, will go through even though U.S. regulators haven't approved a major railroad merger since the 1990s.
"We are excited to reach this milestone on the path toward creating this unique truly North American railroad,” Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel said Tuesday.
Canadian Pacific outmaneuvered Canadian National railroad to complete the deal it first announced in March even though Canadian National offered $33.6 billion for Kansas City Southern. Canadian National lost out in the bidding war because the Surface Transportation Board rejected part of its plan to acquire Kansas City Southern.
Jury awards $4 million to Missouri transgender student
BLUE SPRINGS — A Kansas City-area school district must pay a transgender student $4 million after it refused to let him use the boys' restrooms or locker rooms, a Jackson County jury decided.
The jury on Monday found the Blue Springs school district had discriminated against the student, KSHB-TV reported.
The school district said in a statement that it disagreed with the verdict and would be “seeking appropriate relief from the trial court and court of appeals if necessary.”
The student had legally changed his name in 2010 and amended his birth certificate to reflect his new name and gender in 2014, according to the lawsuit. He filed the lawsuit in 2015.
Although the state recognized him as a boy, the district denied the student access to the boys' restrooms and locker rooms at Delta Woods Middle School and the Freshman Center, the lawsuit said.
The student participated in boy's physical education and athletics in middle schools but was required to use a single person bathroom outside the boys' locker room, according to court documents.
He did not participate in fall sports at the Freshman Center because he could not use the boys' locker room or restrooms.