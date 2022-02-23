JEFFERSON CITY — The congressional redistricting map is still not finalized, even as candidates are filing for office.
A supplemental budget bill that would bring billions in federal funds to Missouri hasn't been approved as the deadline nears.
A dozen pieces of legislation are ready for debate.
But instead of talking about any of those issues Tuesday, the state Senate argued over Sen. Mike Moon's overalls.
Moon, R-Ash Grove, was stripped of committee assignments last week for wearing overalls in the Senate chamber, which is considered a violation of decorum.
So Moon spent Tuesday protesting and filibustering.
"If this is the reason I'm stripped of my committees, that's awfully petty," Moon said, adding "especially someone running for higher office," referencing Senate leader Dave Schatz's run for the U.S. Senate.
In addition, Moon believed stripping him of committee assignments would deprive his constituents of their voice in the committees. He said they wanted to see him participate in hearings.
"We should not allow one single individual to run roughshod over all the others," he said.
After Moon's speech, Schatz responded and the two verbally sparred over the existence of the Senate's "unwritten rules," such as the dress code. Previously, Schatz had said he would continue the punishment until Moon apologized, while Moon had asked for a list of unwritten rules.
"I just didn't fly off the handle and all of a sudden make this decision to do this," Schatz said. He added that he carried out "due diligence" before making his decision.
"There are certain things that obviously we know are right or wrong," he said.
Moon's long-winded complaint was frequently interrupted by others. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Sikeston, interrupted Moon to make a speech about being a "show horse" versus a "work horse."
"Working in politics, you see a lot: Big egos, lies, political manuvering, the majority of which is rooted in self-interest," she said.
Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, urged Moon to apologize so that the Senate can move on. He said the overalls "absolutely" offended him.
"The idea that you would think that would be acceptable in the Senate baffles me," he said.
After his amendment was voted down, Moon held the floor for around an hour filibustering, reading a book about an American prisoner of war in Japan during World War II.
The Senate finally adjourned at around 6 p.m. without making any progress. On anything.