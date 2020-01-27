Gov. Mike Parson named Sen. Gary Romine, R-Farmington, to the State Tax Commission on Monday.

Romine was first elected in 2012 to serve Missouri's 3rd senate district, and he was reelected in 2016. He has served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Vice Chairman of the Joint Committee on Education and Vice Chairman of the Committee on Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety, according to a news release from Parson's office. 

After graduating from Poplar Bluff High School, Romine received an associate degree from Three Rivers Community College and a bachelor's degree from Central Missouri State University in 1978, according to his senate biography

Romine is a staunch opponent to expanding charter schools in the state, an issue expected to be debated again this year.

He is the third member of the Senate to leave this session because of a gubernatorial appointment. Two Democrats, Sens. Jason Holsman and Kiki Curls, were named to other positions, and their seats will remain vacant for the rest of the session.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I'm an assistant city editor. This is my junior year at MU, where I study investigative reporting and political science. Interests include local journalism, breakfast food and good books. Email cectx9@mail.missouri.edu with any story tips.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.