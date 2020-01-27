Gov. Mike Parson named Sen. Gary Romine, R-Farmington, to the State Tax Commission on Monday.
Romine was first elected in 2012 to serve Missouri's 3rd senate district, and he was reelected in 2016. He has served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Vice Chairman of the Joint Committee on Education and Vice Chairman of the Committee on Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety, according to a news release from Parson's office.
After graduating from Poplar Bluff High School, Romine received an associate degree from Three Rivers Community College and a bachelor's degree from Central Missouri State University in 1978, according to his senate biography.
Romine is a staunch opponent to expanding charter schools in the state, an issue expected to be debated again this year.
He is the third member of the Senate to leave this session because of a gubernatorial appointment. Two Democrats, Sens. Jason Holsman and Kiki Curls, were named to other positions, and their seats will remain vacant for the rest of the session.