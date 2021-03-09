JEFFERSON CITY — Senators sparred over whether to raise the gas tax in the state late into the evening Tuesday, resuming a fight that divides Republicans and has lasted for several years.
The current 17.4 cent tax per gallon has remained unchanged since 1996. If passed, Senate Bill 262 would impose an additional 2.5 cent increase annually between 2022 to 2027. That means by 2027 there would be an additional 15 cent tax per gallon, almost doubling the tax.
A similar proposed tax hike was put to a vote in 2018 as Proposition D, which proposed a 2.5 cent tax increase for four years. According to previous Missourian reporting, 54% of voters opposed the increase.
As of 2020, Missouri ranked as having the second lowest gas tax in the nation behind Alaska, which imposes a 13.8 cent tax.
A unique feature of SB 262 is that it would be refundable. People who buy gas could save their receipts and be reimbursed later, much like a rebate.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said this bill “addresses the most pressing need in the state,” to maintain and repair its crumbling infrastructure. He noted that in a 2018 report from the American Society of Civil Engineers, Missouri received a C- overall on its infrastructure. Roads specifically were graded D+.
Sen. Bill Eigel, R-St. Charles, spoke in opposition to the bill, saying he could not raise taxes on his constituents because he promised while campaigning that he would not. Eigel at times raised his voice as he passionately raised his concerns with the bill.
Eigel said governments spend whatever they can get. “It’s never enough,” he said. “It’s never enough.”
Senators debated late into the evening with Eigel and other conservative members filibustering the bill.