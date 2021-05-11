JEFFERSON CITY - Beginning June 12, Missouri will no longer participate in the federal government's COVID-19 related unemployment benefits, Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday.
Parson cited a significant labor shortage in the state, which he said is harming businesses and consumers.
"All you've got to do is drive down a road anywhere in Missouri, and there's help wanted in every location in the state of Missouri, whether it's a small business or a big business," Parson said. "I think we all know where the labor market is at, and we're looking for people to go to work, and it's time they go back to work."
Parson said the state has 221,266 known job postings, despite having a low unemployment rate of 4.2%. He attributes the labor shortage to "excessive federal unemployment programs."
"While these federal benefits provided supplementary financial assistance during the height of COVID-19, they were intended to be temporary," Parson said. "Continuing these programs only worsens the workforce issues we are currently facing."
Parson summarized his message by saying, “It’s time that we end these programs that have incentivized people to stay out of the workforce.”
In a news release, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe praised Parson for his decision.
"The jobs exist and the demand exists, and I applaud the governor for taking this bold and decisive action," Kehoe said.
Some Democratic members of the legislature were far less positive about the move.
“I think it’s fiscally irresponsible to refuse federal dollars that will strengthen Missouri’s economy while helping families looking for work,” said Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence. “The governor’s decision to leave this money in Washington, D.C., rather than returning it to Missouri taxpayers, is short-sighted at best.”
House Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said the labor shortage is not due to federal unemployment benefits but rather a lack of adequate pay from employers.
“Contrary to what the governor claims, the free market – not some federal boogeyman – is primarily responsible for Missouri’s tight labor market,” Quade said. “When there are more open jobs than available workers, businesses must increase wages to attract prospective employees, particularly in industries with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure. That’s how supply and demand works. If companies provide a livable wage, applicants will respond. The notion that Missourians are refusing to work so they can temporarily collect $300 a week is an offensive right-wing myth.”
Richard von Glahn, policy director of Missouri Jobs with Justice, released a statement in which he agreed with Quade’s assessment of the labor shortage’s cause.
“The fact that a $10.50/hour job with no benefits and an inflexible schedule isn’t going to cut it anymore should be celebrated as a victory for workers and families,” von Glahn said.
In the same release, Lisa Jones, a longtime employee of the Renaissance hotel in downtown St. Louis, said the effects of the pandemic are still being felt.
“The governor might think the pandemic is over, but until groups start booking rooms and conferences again, the pandemic is still very real to workers,” Jones said.
Members of Congress also waded into the issue. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, criticized Parson in a tweet.
"His decision to end federal unemployment benefits is cruel," she wrote. "It will only serve to punish those most harmed by this pandemic and who need this relief the most."