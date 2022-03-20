Almost three weeks after her fourth son was born, Shelby Sloan visited her local public health agency in Clay County to pick up his birth certificate.
There was just one problem: Liam’s birth certificate did not include his father’s name. If she wanted the full certificate, she would have to wait a bit longer.
It wasn’t ready the next week either.
Or the next.
Sloan and her fiancé needed to get the correct birth certificate as soon as possible to meet the 30-day window required by their insurance company in order to add Liam to their policy. But a critical shortage in state workers has caused a backlog in the issuance of birth certificates and other vital records from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
“I don’t know how I’ve been able to deal with it,” Sloan said, describing weeks of an agonizing wait, regularly checking in with the local office and calling agency staff in Jefferson City.
A state worker shortage has plagued Missouri for months, causing barriers to services provided by several state agencies. With a government-wide turnover rate of around 26% — even higher in some departments — Missouri residents have reported delayed treatment in state hospitals, significant bureaucratic slowdowns and a host of other issues.
In late February, Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill that would allocate emergency funds so that every state employee receives a pay raise of 5.5%.
In the meantime, at DHSS, spokesperson Lisa Cox said workers are being offered overtime and weekend hours to address the backlog.
“We have experienced several challenges throughout our agency the past couple years, especially due to the pandemic,” Cox said. “The Bureau of Vital Records was no exception, as some positions had to be redirected to assist with COVID-related job duties. The COVID-19 situation has improved, but we still struggle to fill vacancies as they open in this area of the agency.”
After that first encounter, Sloan called the Bureau of Vital Records, part of DHSS, and learned that the wait for a certificate with the father’s name could be between 10 and 12 weeks. Staff told her they were still working through documents for babies born in June and July. Liam was born in November.
There is a special process parents must follow to get both names on a child’s birth certificate if they are not married, including signing an official affidavit and having it notarized. At one point, Sloan said the process was further delayed when their hospital lost the affidavit and she had to fill out a new one.
All told, it took about three months for Liam to receive a birth certificate. The document didn’t come in time to meet the 30-day window required by his father’s insurance company. The couple has had to delay routine medical care for their son because they can’t afford the out-of-pocket costs.
“We feel like we’re being punished,” Sloan said.
Lawmakers and experts say the issues with staffing state agencies predate the pandemic and might not be solved by a pay raise — at least not fast enough. Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, R-Kansas City, said Missouri’s current predicament is the result of “incredible under-investment in state workers for the last decade.”
Sloan reached out to Nurrenbern for help obtaining Liam’s birth certificate. She said Nurrenbern helped expedite the process as much as possible, and Nurrenbern later told of Sloan’s struggles on the House floor while advocating for the state worker pay raise.
“There are certain departments, their vacancy rates are just so astounding they can’t do the work they’re supposed to be doing,” Nurrenbern said in an interview.
DHSS is not the only agency struggling. Staff shortages in the Department of Social Services, for example, have made the process for obtaining benefits from the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program especially strenuous.
A lawsuit filed in late February against Robert Knodell, acting director of DSS, describes hours- and days-long wait times at the central call center responsible for conducting most eligibility interviews. The suit alleges calls are often dropped due to phone carrier limits or call volume. If an applicant does not complete an interview, they are automatically denied SNAP benefits.
According to DSS data, there were 22,453 SNAP applications rejected in January. Data provided by the attorneys handling the lawsuit shows more than 9,000 were due to the failure to complete an interview. The data doesn’t indicate whether those interviews weren’t completed because the state didn’t have enough workers or the applicant didn’t follow through.
Many of those residents rely on food stamps and don’t have other options, said Kate Holley, an attorney with the Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, which is one of three firms bringing the suit. Holley also noted the “dysfunction” has gone on for years.
“We know that 50% of SNAP applicants that are rejected each month are rejected for failing to complete an interview — and that includes seniors. That includes people with disabilities. That includes families with children,” Holley said. “At the end of the day, that is Missourians going hungry because of our dysfunctional system. And it’s a tragedy.”
Enrollment in Missouri’s newly expanded Medicaid coverage is also being stalled partly by a shortage in employees, state officials say. The most recent agency data shows the average processing time for applications is 99 days — more than three months. States are required by law to process applications in 45 days or less. There were more than 72,600 applications pending at the end of January.
In a statement, a DSS spokesperson said the Family Support Division, which handles both SNAP and Medicaid, saw a 20% turnover rate in eligibility specialists in the last fiscal year, and the number of applicants the division receives per job posting decreased about 80% between March and October 2021. At the same time, the division is experiencing a large volume of SNAP applications because of expansion programs and the public health emergency.
“Our hope is that Gov. Parson’s recommended COLA increase, which was recently approved, will help tremendously with this effort,” said Heather Dolce, the spokesperson. “An increase in pay will not only allow (the Family Support Division) to be more competitive with similar positions at other agencies, but it could also help have a significant impact on employee morale and retention for our current team members who are committed to FSD and the families that we serve.”
The lag in state services is more than an inconvenience. Because Sloan’s family had to wait for an open enrollment period, the earliest Liam can be added to their insurance policy is April. He still hasn’t received his two- or four-month immunizations.
“We can’t afford it,” Sloan said. “It is so frustrating. … I don’t think they realize the severity and what situation this really puts us in. It’s a very big burden on us.”
The family is still working to pay off existing medical bills that came with Liam’s birth. His care in the hospital on his birthday cost around $15,000, Sloan said. Subsequent doctor visits in his first few weeks of life cost an additional $1,000 or so.
Keeping Liam unvaccinated has left the family feeling vulnerable. They do their best to keep him at home, Sloan said, minimizing any potential contact with people outside the family. But she has two school-aged sons — one in second grade and one in kindergarten — and she worries they could bring something home that could infect their brother.
“I don’t feel a relief at all,” Sloan said. “I will feel a relief once I know he’s covered and he is caught up with his vaccines.”