You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Statehood Day at the Capitol is a sweeping lesson of Missouri history

  • 3 min to read
Statehood Day at the Capitol is a sweeping lesson of Missouri history
20210810_statehoodday_TR_128.jpg

Missouri celebrates its 200th statehood day at the Capitol Tuesday in Jefferson City. Celebrations included a formal bicentennial ceremony, U.S. naturalization ceremony, an ice cream social and much more.

 Tanishka R./Missourian
Jennaya Robison and Robert T. Gibson hold hands and sing the song ‘We Shall Overcome’

From left, Dr. Jennaya Robison and Robert T. Gibson hold hands and sing the song “We Shall Overcome” during the Missouri’s 200th statehood celebration at the State Capitol Tuesday in Jefferson City. The choral performance moved the people in the audience to tears.

When Missouri became a state 200 years ago, only 70,000 people had made a home out of the rugged land west of the Mississippi River.

On Tuesday, a state with more than 6 million people celebrated the history that helped shape the western portion of the country as we know it.

Statehood Day at the Capitol in Jefferson City was both solemn and sentimental, with a full schedule of speeches, poetry, prayer, music and exhibitions. A series of speakers recalled Missouri’s past , while a naturalization ceremony for 34 new American citizens looked toward the future.

“We are a state filled with individuals who, though diverse, are unified in our desire that this state, the show me state, will continue to be a leader among the states and a shining example to the nation,” said the Rev. Monsignor Robert Kurwicki during his opening prayer.

Mariana Ion with her son Aleksander Duta signs her naturalization paper

Mariana Ion, with son Aleksander Duta, 6, signs her naturalization paper Tuesday during the bicentennial naturalization ceremony in Jefferson City. Ion came to the the U.S from Romania in 2006.

Following remarks from Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, the executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri Gary Kremer stood on the steps of the Capitol to tell the story of Missouri’s path to statehood.

Kremer covered the controversy behind Missouri entering the Union on Aug. 10, 1821. Under the Missouri Compromise, it joined as a slave state at the same time Maine was admitted as a free state.

“A major reason that it took us so long to become a state is that we Missourians quarrel with federal government,” Kremer said. “A critical issue in those debates was whether Missouri was going to come into the Union as a slave state or as a free state.”

He also recognized that indigenous and enslaved people have been a crucial part of state history and noted that many Missourians are descendants of the more than 100,000 slaves whose labor helped to build the state and the nation.

The Missouri bicentennial quilt is displayed

The Missouri bicentennial quilt is displayed at the Capitol during the bicentennial celebration Tuesday in Jefferson City. Each block in the quilt showcased the unique characteristics of Missouri’s different counties.
Kathy Roller and Byron Roller read about state history

From left, Kathy Roller and Byron Roller read about state history Tuesday during the exhibit at the Capitol in Jefferson City. “It's nice to see the state’s history,” Kathy Roller said. “Puts everything in perspective.”

“Our complexity includes the fact that there still remain among us some 27,000 people who are descendants of the original indigenous peoples, who were here long before there was a Missouri,” Kremer said.

Missouri Rep. Richard Brown, one of several guests at Tuesday’s event, said afterward he was glad that aspect of the state’s history was mentioned.

“It’s kind of a mixed bag today because, for me, I also have to remember that we entered as a slave state 200 years ago,” Brown said. “I’m glad that fact was not ignored because it was a very controversial issue.”

“But I feel very optimistic about tomorrow,” he added.

During the day, nearly three dozen candidates from 20 countries were granted citizen status by Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. as part of the statehood ceremony.

Laura McCune, Charlie McCune, Michel McCune, Zoe McCune, and Ruth McCune watch the Bicentennial celebrations

From left, Laura McCune, 7, Charlie McCune, 4, Michel McCune, Zoe McCune, 9, and Ruth McCune watch the bicentennial celebrations Tuesday at the Capitol in Jefferson City. “They are home-schooled,” Michel said of her children. “It is a good opportunity to learn about the state’s history.”

Limbaugh read a letter from Sen. Roy Blunt to the new citizens afterward:

“I respect and applaud your determination and desire to assess this great achievement and regret that I cannot join you today. The freedoms we share in this country are enjoyed nowhere else in the world.”

The ceremony also included representatives from the U.S. Postal Service unveiling a new bicentennial stamp to honor Missouri, and the state’s poet laureate, Karen Craigo, reciting an original poem about the state.

“I stretch my arms to the caves state, start of the Pony Express, rolling hills and river bluffs, prairie and plateau, earth solid beneath my feet,” she read.

Those at Tuesday’s events also heard musical performances from the Missouri Choral Directors Association All-State Festival Choir and the Missouri National Guard 135th Army Band.

Accompanied by the Missouri All-State Choir, Robert T. Gibson sang an original arrangement of “We Shall Overcome,” which the governor praised when he spoke later.

Billy Long gets a free birthday cake ice-cream sundae

Rep. Billy Long gets a free birthday cake ice cream sundae at Central Dairy on Tuesday in Jefferson City. Central Dairy gave free birthday cake flavored ice cream sundaes to the first 200 people who arrived. They also had $1 ice cream cones available for everyone.
People eat ice-cream outride the Central Dairy ice-cream parlor

People eat ice cream outside the Central Dairy ice cream parlor at Madison Street on Tuesday in Jefferson City. “Giving birthday cake flavored ice cream to celebrate the state’s 200th birthday seemed like a great idea,” Central Dairy Vice President Chris Hackman said.

“When I hear somebody like you singing that, I felt like it was coming from your heart just as much as your voice,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Whatever the challenges are, we’re going to overcome them because we live in one of the greatest states in the United States.”

Parson then recognized the hard work of Missourians and their contributions.

“No matter whether you live in a big city, whether you live in the country, everything within the border of Missouri is what makes us who we are.”

John Mier holds the Missouri state flag during Missouri's 200th statehood day celebration

John Mier holds the Missouri state flag during Missouri’s 200th statehood day celebration at the Capitol Tuesday in Jefferson City. “I took a day off from work to be here,” said Mier. “It is a once in a lifetime event.”
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Summer 2021 Studying cross platform journalism Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

Recommended for you