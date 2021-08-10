Statehood Day at the Capitol is a sweeping lesson of Missouri history

When Missouri became a state 200 years ago, only 70,000 people had made a home out of the rugged land west of the Mississippi River.
On Tuesday, a state with more than 6 million people celebrated the history that helped shape the western portion of the country as we know it.
Statehood Day at the Capitol in Jefferson City was both solemn and sentimental, with a full schedule of speeches, poetry, prayer, music and exhibitions. A series of speakers recalled Missouri’s past , while a naturalization ceremony for 34 new American citizens looked toward the future.
“We are a state filled with individuals who, though diverse, are unified in our desire that this state, the show me state, will continue to be a leader among the states and a shining example to the nation,” said the Rev. Monsignor Robert Kurwicki during his opening prayer.
Following remarks from Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, the executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri Gary Kremer stood on the steps of the Capitol to tell the story of Missouri’s path to statehood.
Kremer covered the controversy behind Missouri entering the Union on Aug. 10, 1821. Under the Missouri Compromise, it joined as a slave state at the same time Maine was admitted as a free state.
“A major reason that it took us so long to become a state is that we Missourians quarrel with federal government,” Kremer said. “A critical issue in those debates was whether Missouri was going to come into the Union as a slave state or as a free state.”
He also recognized that indigenous and enslaved people have been a crucial part of state history and noted that many Missourians are descendants of the more than 100,000 slaves whose labor helped to build the state and the nation.
“Our complexity includes the fact that there still remain among us some 27,000 people who are descendants of the original indigenous peoples, who were here long before there was a Missouri,” Kremer said.
Missouri Rep. Richard Brown, one of several guests at Tuesday’s event, said afterward he was glad that aspect of the state’s history was mentioned.
“It’s kind of a mixed bag today because, for me, I also have to remember that we entered as a slave state 200 years ago,” Brown said. “I’m glad that fact was not ignored because it was a very controversial issue.”
“But I feel very optimistic about tomorrow,” he added.
During the day, nearly three dozen candidates from 20 countries were granted citizen status by Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. as part of the statehood ceremony.
Limbaugh read a letter from Sen. Roy Blunt to the new citizens afterward:
“I respect and applaud your determination and desire to assess this great achievement and regret that I cannot join you today. The freedoms we share in this country are enjoyed nowhere else in the world.”
The ceremony also included representatives from the U.S. Postal Service unveiling a new bicentennial stamp to honor Missouri, and the state’s poet laureate, Karen Craigo, reciting an original poem about the state.
“I stretch my arms to the caves state, start of the Pony Express, rolling hills and river bluffs, prairie and plateau, earth solid beneath my feet,” she read.
Those at Tuesday’s events also heard musical performances from the Missouri Choral Directors Association All-State Festival Choir and the Missouri National Guard 135th Army Band.
Accompanied by the Missouri All-State Choir, Robert T. Gibson sang an original arrangement of “We Shall Overcome,” which the governor praised when he spoke later.
“When I hear somebody like you singing that, I felt like it was coming from your heart just as much as your voice,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Whatever the challenges are, we’re going to overcome them because we live in one of the greatest states in the United States.”
Parson then recognized the hard work of Missourians and their contributions.
“No matter whether you live in a big city, whether you live in the country, everything within the border of Missouri is what makes us who we are.”