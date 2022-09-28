A bronze statue of former President Harry S. Truman will be added to the Rotunda in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The unveiling event will take place at 2 p.m. CDT on Thursday, and will be live streamed on the speaker of the house's website.
The statue will now be a part of the National Statuary Hall at the Capitol, according to a news release from the Truman Library Institute. The hall contains 100 statues, two from each state.
The statue is 7 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 1,000 pounds. Truman is wearing a suit and posed in a walking position.
Truman was known for ending World War II, creating the United Nations and NATO, and desegregating the U.S. Armed Forces and federal workforce. Truman grew up in Independence and was the Jackson County Court judge before his presidency.
Missouri's second statue is of Francis Blaire, a Democratic nominee for vice president in 1868 and who was active in preventing Missouri from joining the Confederacy during the Civil War.
Former Missouri State Representative Ted Farnen suggested about 20 years ago that there should be a statue of Truman in the National Statuary Hall.
"I'm pleased that after so many years it’s come to fruition," Farnen said.
The Truman Library Institute in Kansas City started the campaign for the statue. Friends and family of Truman, as well as former and current institute board members, interviewed multiple artists before choosing Tom Corbin, according to the Truman Library Institute website.
The institute raised over $400,000 from donors across the U.S., according to the news release.
Corbin is a Kansas City-based sculptor and his work is featured in over 20 museums, galleries and showrooms.
The statue will be received in the National Statuary Hall Collection and will be permanently installed on a pedestal in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, according to the Truman Library Institute.
"I’d like to thank all the people at the Truman library and all the donors that helped make this a reality," Farnen said.