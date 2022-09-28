A bronze statue of former President Harry S. Truman will be added to the Rotunda in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The unveiling event will take place at 2 p.m. CDT on Thursday, and will be live streamed on the speaker of the house's website.

The statue will now be a part of the National Statuary Hall at the Capitol, according to a news release from the Truman Library Institute. The hall contains 100 statues, two from each state.

