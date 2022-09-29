Truman statue is unveiled

The Harry Truman statue is unveiled Thursday at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C.

 Regan Mertz/Missourian

A statue of former President Harry Truman was revealed Thursday at the Rotunda in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The statue stands 7 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 1,000 pounds and was put in as part of the National Statuary Hall, where each state has two statues.

The statue stands tall in stride with one arm in front and one leg behind, walking down a flight of stairs with a smile on his face looking into the horizon.

  • I am a poet, photographer and reporter from Kansas City, Missouri. I am a sophomore at the University of Missouri- Columbia studying magazine journalism with an emphasis in arts, culture, music and entertainment.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

