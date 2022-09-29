A statue of former President Harry Truman was revealed Thursday at the Rotunda in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The statue stands 7 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 1,000 pounds and was put in as part of the National Statuary Hall, where each state has two statues.
The statue stands tall in stride with one arm in front and one leg behind, walking down a flight of stairs with a smile on his face looking into the horizon.
“From this day forward, may the Harry Truman statue serve as a reminder of his courage,” said Missouri Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, II, D-Kansas City. “And the courage we need to have to take on the projects that will help build this nation.”
The late president is being honored for his contributions to American democracy. He was known for ending World War II, creating the United Nations and NATO, and becoming the first president to speak with the NAACP. The statue represents his passion for governing and leading the nation.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt shared during his speech that he currently inhabits the office Truman used while he served 10 years in the Senate and 82 days while vice president.
“It’s great to see him in a building that he loved, a democracy he cherished and in a world he made so much to design, create and make what it is today,” Blunt said.
Born on a farm in a small town in Missouri, Truman managed to achieve the American dream, Cleaver said. Truman demonstrated that hard work, determination and perseverance can help anyone overcome the odds, he said.
“From now on, thanks to another son from Kansas City, Tom Corbin,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “millions of Americans will come face to face with our 33rd president as a human being right here in the epicenter of the republic he ably served.”