JEFFERSON CITY—Missouri Republicans are making a push to allow firearms to be carried inside religious establishments and lessen restrictions on access to firearms. 

House Bill 485, heard in the House Emerging Issues Committee Wednesday evening, would override existing Missouri law that restricts the possession of a concealed carry firearm in places of worship without consent or knowledge of persons in charge.

  Spring 2023 State Government Reporter, and undergraduate student studying print and digital journalism.

  Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters.

