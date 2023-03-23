Survivors of a deadly school shooting in St. Louis are speaking out at the Missouri Capitol. Central Visual Arts and Performing Arts High School students on Tuesday shared art and music about their trauma. They're asking state lawmakers to reduce gun violence and make schools safer. A young gunman killed two people and injured seven others in a rampage inside the school in October. Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died before police killed the gunman, former student Orlando Harris, in an exchange of gunfire.