Summer takes hold at the statehouse

Sen. Angela Mosley stretches in her chair while listening to colleagues April 27 at the state Capitol. During her first legislative session as a state senator in 2021, Sen. Mosley and her husband, Rep. Jermond (Jay) Mosley, passed House Bill 402, becoming the first married couple to pass a bill together in the Missouri General Assembly.
Legislative Library Administrator Nathan Elwood kicks a soccer ball around in the grass May 5 near the south side of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Elwood said he practices during his lunch break sometimes because he wants to get pickup soccer matches going with other legislative employees after the current session closes.
Jody Lamberson, a Senate Maintenance worker, replaces a coffee filter on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Capitol Building in Jefferson City. Lamberson said that summer is his busy time where him and his crew spend time renovating different offices and parts of the Senate.
Sen. Tracy McCreery rests her feet on a pillow Tuesday near the side of the Senate floor. McCreery said she injured her ankle on a hike and had to have surgery, but she is hoping to be back on her feet “in a couple of months,” according to her Facebook page.
A school group gathers around the Missouri Seal on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Capitol Building in Jefferson City. Several school groups could be found touring the halls of the Capitol building most days toward the end of the session.
Representative David Casteel claps along with his fellow Represenatives to welcome a visiting school group that was sitting in the gallery on Friday, May, 12, 2023, at the State House in Jefferson City. Representative Casteel represents District 97 which includes part of Jefferson County.
A mini basketball hoop and a small putting mat sit next to a pile of papers in a lawmaker’s office at the Missouri House. The House marked the end of the session with a celebratory throwing of papers that had been printed during the session.
As the end of the Missouri legislative session wound to a close Friday, emotions ran high on the Senate floor amid a gridlock between Republican lawmakers while House members worked to the last minute against a 6 p.m. deadline. Lawmakers weren’t the only ones watching the clock tick toward the end of the session. From the legislative librarian to the maintenance staff and all of the other people who make things function, summer marks a change of pace at the Missouri Capitol. A veto session will bring members of both chambers back to the Capitol in September.