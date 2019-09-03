Missouri Task Force 1 has been deployed to South Carolina to aid in emergency relief in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, according to a Tweet from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
The task force initially received orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy to Jacksonville, Florida, in August to aid with search and rescue efforts, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Missouri Task Force 1 is one of 28 urban search and rescue teams across the country. They remain on alert to respond to emergency situations across the country. The team consists of 210 first responders from all over the state.
The task force is scheduled to arrive at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, according to a Facebook post from the Fire Protection District.