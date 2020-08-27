Missouri Task Force One arrived in Texas in the early hours Wednesday to aid in Hurricane Laura relief efforts.

The task force deployed a 25-person team—“a Type Four mission-ready package”— specializing in water rescue, water evacuation and wide area land searches. It joined the U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center in Houston, and from there will help with evacuations and rescues as the storm passes.

Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane at 1 a.m. Thursday near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The storm moved north-northwest, with winds up to 150 mph.  The Associated Press reported four deaths have been tied to Hurricane Laura — the first of them a 14-year-old-girl.

Following a good night’s rest, Task Force One did search, reconnaissance and damage assessment missions in Jasper and Newton County on Thursday. 

“They are prepared to do anything to serve the citizens of Texas and Louisiana,” said Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief of the Boone County Fire Protection District.

Blomenkamp said the greatest threat for damage is where the storm made landfall, near the Texas-Louisiana border. “There’s the potential for flooding in the area,” he said. The team's base of operations will be in Houston, but it will go where needed.

Because of the pandemic, task force members were screened for COVID-19 symptoms before setting out and outfitted with N-95 masks and personal protective equipment. They are social distancing where they can, Blomenkamp said.

Task Force One was in Houston in August-September 2017 to help in the wake of destruction left by Hurricane Harvey. Deployments could last up to 14 days.

Laura was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday afternoon.  

For updates on what Task Force One is doing, follow their updates on Twitter and Facebook.

