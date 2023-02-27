JEFFERSON CITY — A bill that would incentivize TV series, movies and live entertainment tours to come to Missouri won 20-12 approval Monday by the Senate.  

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, would offer tax credits to qualified motion media production projects filming in Missouri as part of the "Show MO Act." The bill caps the tax credits at $16 million per year. 

  • State Government reporter, spring 2022. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at emmamurphy@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

