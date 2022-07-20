With inflation at a rate not seen in decades, lagging supply chain issues, agricultural priorities and significant federal government spending, economics issues are front and center in the race to replace Vicky Hartzler, the Republican who currently represents the district.
The Missourian spoke with a number of the candidates seeking to replace Hartzler in a district that now includes only part of Boone County. This is a part of that series, focusing on the economy. Because the Democratic and Libertarian primaries are uncontested, we are focusing on candidates in the Republican primary. The primary is Aug. 2.
Rick Brattin
Harrisonville
Sen. Rick Brattin railed against the level of federal government spending.
“The budget is out of control. I mean, (we are) $30 trillion in debt,” Brattin said. “We’ve got to put the brakes on, you know. Everybody says, ‘Well, we’ve got to keep moving forward.’ Well, we’re at the edge of the fiscal cliff, I mean, we don’t keep moving forward when we’re right at the edge of an abyss.”
He also criticized Congress’ use of continuing resolutions, which keep the government running when a full budget cannot be agreed on.
“The actual budgeting process has been basically done away with,” Brattin said. “We have got to get back to doing budgets, diving into where we’re spending this money.”
In terms of specifics, Brattin advocates for cutting entitlement programs. Entitlements include Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security and unemployment assistance. Brattin also said high levels of spending are contributing to inflation.
“We’ve got to put the brakes on and look at these entitlements. In all these welfare and those sorts of programs that are eating up the giant majority of our budgets, we can only do so much,” Brattin said. “I mean, we can sit and print money, but we’re seeing exactly where that’s getting us when you’re going to the grocery store, or to any store for that matter. The price of everything has gone up.”
Brattin said taxes must be reduced, but it most also come with reductions in spending in order to be sustainable.
“We’re taxed into oblivion, but we have that because we have a spending problem,” Brattin said.
Taylor Burks
Hartsburg
While Burks also addressed federal spending and inflation, he said one aspect that sets him apart is his experience working with supply chains in the armed forces.
Burks said he believes those experiences, working with the Defense Logistics Agency as an operations officer, make him the most prepared candidate for dealing with the lingering supply chain issues that the U.S. has seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Dealing with supply chains is a unique experience,” Burks said.
Burks also addressed the labor market. After serving as Boone County Clerk, Burks worked for the Department of Labor as the director of labor standards. He said the labor market has moved beyond the federal minimum wage, as fewer workers are willing to take low-paying jobs in such a competitive market.
“I think if a business owner can find a worker to work for $7.25, they found a unicorn,” Burks said. “So the question becomes, ‘What’s the purpose of a minimum wage?’ Realistically, it becomes a barrier of entry for low skilled workers. And that shouldn’t be the case.”
In terms of spending, Burks specifically said federal programs which have existed for long periods of time need to be reexamined and potentially eliminated or reduced.
“We spend a lot of money on antiquated programs that just continue to go on, continue to be funded or escalated to the next level, every single cycle,” Burks said. “We have too many special interests who are hanging on to the economic power of the federal government.”
William “Bill” Irwin
Harrisonville
Bill Irwin, a former Navy SEAL captain, criticized members of both parties for the levels of spending the federal government has approved in recent years.
“We just recently had a $1.5 trillion trillion omnibus package passed. Do you realize what how that’s gonna affect your kids?” Irwin said. “(Young people) are going to have to pay this bill and the inflation rate. If you voted for that, I’m sorry, you should hang your head. The Republicans who voted for that: What were you thinking? What were you thinking?”
Not only does he see inflation as an issue for the future, Irwin said elected officials — both state and federal — need to do more to help people dealing with inflation right now.
“We’ve got so many great Americans here in Missouri that want to work hard, want to take care of their families, and don’t want to pay these outrageous prices that we’re seeing skyrocket due to inflation,” Irwin said.
Irwin said in order to reduce spending, the federal government needs to “get rid of a lot of programs in Washington DC that are micromanaging.”
Irwin also said tax cuts would be an important priority of his, though they must come with decreased government spending.
“I like to tax cuts because that gets people spending,” Irwin said.
Mark Alford
Kansas City
Mark Alford, a longtime TV-news journalist in the Kansas City area, lists a number of economic positions on his website.
Alford calls for the end of the rising inflation, which he has dubbed “Bidenflation.”
The website lists five economic priorities: “Make America energy independent again,” “Reduce corporate and personal income taxes,” “Decrease federal regulations and red tape,” “Stop out-of-control spending” and “Hold China accountable.”
The Missourian contacted Alford’s staff, but he was unavailable for an interview.
Kalena Bruce
Stockton
Kalena Bruce sites her experiences as a Certified Public Accountant in the economic policies listed on her website.
“As an accountant I’ve made a career out of balancing budgets. Congress should budget like we do in our own homes. We must get serious about reigning in federal spending and get our budget balanced. We can fund our priorities, like education, infrastructure and national security while still working to cut taxes AND maintain a balanced budget,” her website reads.
Bruce also pledges to “fight back” against “socialist” members of congress.
Bruce could not be reached for an interview.
Kyle Stonner LaBrue
Osage Beach
Kyle LaBrue is an entrepreneur and former missionary.
His website does not list economic policy under its “issues” page.
LaBrue could not be reached for an interview.
Jim “Soupy” CampbellSoupy Campbell is a former St. Louis Blues hockey player.
Campbell does not currently have an official campaign website or social media accounts where economic policy positions might be stated. He could not be reached for an interview.
KOMU reporter Leah Vredenbregt contributed to this story.