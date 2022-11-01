Taylor Swift announced in a tweet on Tuesday that her next tour will begin in March. The “Eras” tour will come to Missouri with one show in Kansas City.
This may come as a shock to some Missouri fans, as Swift has previously said how important St. Louis is to her. Swift reported having family in St. Louis and spending holidays there.
“My fondest Thanksgiving memory as a kid was when we used to spend time in St. Louis. My cousins have this house where we have so much family that we have to split into two tables,” Swift told ABC News in 2018.
The tour will include 27 dates at locations across the U.S., including GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 8. The Kansas City concert will feature Muna and Gracie Abrams.
The tour announcement follows a record-breaking past few days for Swift. A week following the release of her new album, “Midnights,” Swift made history on Monday when she became the first artist to claim all Top 10 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 at one time, according to Billboard’s website. Previously, Drake held the record with nine out of 10 top hits in one week during September 2021.
These 10 new top hits make Swift the woman with the most Top 10’s in the chart’s history, with 40 songs. This surpasses Madonna’s previous record of 38, according to Billboard.
All of the songs in the Top 10 are from Swift’s latest album, with the song “Anti-Hero” at number one. The album is also listed as number one of Billboard 200, Swift’s 11th album to receive this honor, according to Billboard. The website calls the arrival of “Midnights” “the biggest week for any album in nearly seven years.”
Taylor Swift “Eras” tickets
Tour tickets will be available for presale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15 on TicketMaster. Fans can register for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Nov. 9. The site said it will not guarantee tickets for all registered fans.