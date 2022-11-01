Music-Taylor Swift

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21.

 Evan Agostini - Invision/Associated Press

Taylor Swift announced in a tweet on Tuesday that her next tour will begin in March. The “Eras” tour will come to Missouri with one show in Kansas City.

This may come as a shock to some Missouri fans, as Swift has previously said how important St. Louis is to her. Swift reported having family in St. Louis and spending holidays there.

