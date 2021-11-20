For more than 160 years, the Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune has been the seat of news for Livingston County. But in recent years, like many other local papers around the country, staffing shortages led to a lack of local coverage, decline in readership and loss of advertising revenue.
At the Constitution-Tribune, for instance, community coverage was left to one person, who covered everything from news to sports.
“There were only two pages for local news,” said Angela Hutschreider, editor of the paper.
A month ago, the Constitution-Tribune got a new lifeline — or that’s the hope. The Gannett-owned newspaper was purchased by CherryRoad Media Inc., a tech company on a bend to acquire small, rural print media outlets. While company executives didn’t disclose details of the transaction, media analysts say CherryRoad Media’s acquisition of the Constitution-Tribune, along with three other small Missouri community newspapers, may represent a renaissance of sorts for local print news.
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 90 local newsrooms have closed their doors nationwide — most of which are weeklies in small communities with few competitors. Many have shifted from paper to digital-only platforms. But in communities like Chillicothe, which lack robust internet connections, CherryRoad Media is betting that readers still find utility in print news.
“In a lot of rural communities, internet bandwidth is not great, so there’s a lot of people who just don’t have great access to online content and need the printed newspaper,” said CherryRoad’s CEO, Jeremy Gulban.
Based in New Jersey, CherryRoad Media Inc. is a subsidiary of CherryRoad Technologies, a software modernization and consulting firm. CherryRoad Media’s successful acquisition last year of the Cook County News Herald in Minnesota triggered a shopping spree of sorts: The company has bought 26 more small newspapers (in Missouri it also bought The Examiner, Boonville Daily News and the Linn County Leader) in the last year. Media analysts say the purchases will not only help CherryRoad’s bottom line but serve to preserve the watchdog mission.
Gulban also says what’s been lacking in small newsrooms under ownership by large national conglomerates — such as Gannett, which owned over 1,000 local newspapers, as of 2020 — is local content. “I think there was a feeling that the papers weren’t really serving the community,” he said.
Randall Smith, a business journalism professor at MU, isn’t surprised that a tech company would buy struggling papers. By creating locally focused journalism and experimental investigative projects, CherryRoad has an opportunity to earn back lost markets, he said.
“Small communities are hungry for news and any kind of news,” Smith said.
Mark Maassen, executive director of the Missouri Press Association, is equally bullish about community newspapers.“Missouri has zero news deserts,” said Maassen. “There’s a newspaper in every county in this state, and that’s not something many places can claim.”
An IT company like CherryRoad Media, Maassen said, could infuse digital tools into print media to make it run more efficiently and profitably. First, though, he said, “they have to earn the public trust back.”
To that end, CherryRoad Media is meeting with staffers and local community members to engage with ideas about improving their coverage, hiring new personnel and assessing how to leverage their technological assets to reinvigorate an old institution.
So far, Hutchschreider, who manages the Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune along with two other CherryRoad Media newspapers, is encouraged. “My experience has been very reassuring and invigorating,” she said. “I’m looking forward to turning the paper around, getting more control and continuing to build the paper as a better product.”