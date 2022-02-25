An 18-year-old driver from the St. Louis area was killed early Friday near the Millersburg exit on Interstate 70 after he lost control of his car on the ice and hit a semi-trailer truck.
The semi-trailer truck was stopped shortly before 1 a.m. Friday where a previous accident was blocking the highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Justin Tognozzi of Ballwin lost control of his Nissan Altima on the ice-covered road and hit the truck.
Michael Hadley, the driver of the semi, was not hurt, and both men were wearing seat belts.
This was one of three crashes within minutes of each other on that stretch of interstate that shut down the westbound lanes for several hours.