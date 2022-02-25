An 18-year-old driver from the St. Louis area was killed early Friday near the Millersburg exit on Interstate 70 after he lost control of his car on the ice and hit a semitruck.
The semitruck was stopped shortly before 1 a.m. Friday where a previous accident was blocking the highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Justin Tognozzi of Ballwin lost control of his Nissan Altima on the ice-covered road and hit the truck.
Michael Hadley, the driver of the semi was not hurt, and both men were wearing seat belts.