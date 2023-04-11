JEFFERSON CITY — Discussion of proposed legislation combating the prospect of a landfill drew over 60 people to the Capitol to vocalize their support of several bills establishing stricter restrictions regarding solid waste disposal permits.

Bold, black letters spelling out “kill the fill” strongly contrasted against the bright, white shirts of several community members filling seats in the Senate hearing room waiting for their chance to voice their support of the bills.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government Reporter. Reach me at opskpy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you