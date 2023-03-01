JEFFERSON CITY — The House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee heard testimony for, but mostly against, House Bill 634, which is titled as "The Protection of Parental Rights Act."

Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, introduced her bill, which she said is based on the "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida prohibiting teachers and school staff from mentioning gender identity or sexual orientation.

  State Coverage reporter, spring 2023

  Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters.

