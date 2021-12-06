You have permission to edit this article.
An unforgettable season:

The best of Friday Night Sights

The best of Friday Night Sights

While players fought for wins on the field, our team of visual storytellers looked toward the sidelines: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding.

The season started with good spirits as many restrictions from the previous fall had lifted. Cheerleaders, dancers and marching bands took the sidelines to fill the night with cheers and fight songs. The season continued in a blur. Homecoming celebrations turned into senior nights and firsts quickly became lasts. At the end of the season and the finality of playoffs, players and attendees were left with the memories of a historic homecoming, an undefeated season and a timeless rivalry defining this year of Friday night football. Zachary Willmore was crowned Rock Bridge's first male homecoming queen, Hallsville finished their regular season unbeaten and Rock Bridge won the Providence Bowl rivalry game against Hickman.

Our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Junior Elena Myers applies glitter

Junior Elena Myers applies glitter on senior Carter Bock on Aug. 27 at Helias in Jefferson City. The Crusaders hosted Hannibal, falling 54-20 for their first loss since Nov. 8, 2019.
Junior Koshoniola Oduwole cheers with defensive

Junior Koshoniola Oduwole cheers with defensive coach Donnell Jones before the Providence Bowl between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge on Oct. 15 in Columbia. Rock Bridge brought their season record to a tie of 4-4.
Hickman freshman Zaira Zuno and junior Ataliya Bass fall

Hickman freshman Zaira Zuno and junior Ataliya Bass fall on Oct. 8 at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. “Ziara wanted a piggyback ride,” Bass said, “and I could not hold her.”
Brayla Early, 4, bites into a chip

Brayla Early, 4, bites into a chip on Nov. 12 in Mexico. Early and her mother Alicia Early attended the game to support their brother and son, respectively, Mexico senior Jaren Early.
Seth Saathoff, left, adjusts Leigha Barnes’ hat

Seth Saathoff, left, adjusts Leigha Barnes’ hat on Oct. 8 at Hickman’s Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The student section at the Hickman High School football game wore pink in support of breast cancer awareness month.
Rock Bridge senior Zachary Willmore poses for photos with his escort, senior Eliana Snyder, after winning Homecoming Queen

Rock Bridge senior Zachary Willmore poses for photos with his escort, Eliana Snyder, after winning Homecoming Queen on Oct. 22 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. After he was announced the winner, the cheer team, which he is a part of, rushed onto the field to give him a congratulatory group hug.
Two friends Stella Chegwidden and Kathryn Myers

Friends Stella Chegwidden and Kathryn Myers embrace at the Hickman-Capital City football game on Sept. 10 at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The two seniors played pit percussion instruments during halftime.
Hickman High School freshman Nicole Zheng performs

Hickman freshman Nicole Zheng performs during the marching band halftime show on Sept. 24 at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The Kewpies topped Smith-Cotton 16-6.
Jefferson City’s Reese Patterson performs with the marching band

Jefferson City’s Reese Patterson performs with the marching band at halftime on Aug. 27 at Jefferson City. After the halftime show, Patterson returned to the sideline for the Jays, who lost 34-20 to Chaminade.
Jefferson City's Jesse Bilyeu, left, and Hayden Wells talk over strategy

Jefferson City’s Jesse Bilyeu, left, and Hayden Wells talk over strategy on Oct. 1 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. After a bye last week, the Jays kick off district play Friday at home with a semifinal matchup against Kirksville. 
Rock Bridge linebacker Spencer Irvin watches

Rock Bridge linebacker Spencer Irvin watches the game on Sept. 17 at Adkins Stadium, in Jefferson City. With a torn ACL, Irvin spent the game in a wheelchair.
Kay Bradley, right, claps after Tolton’s touchdown during the game

Kay Bradley claps after Tolton’s touchdown during the game on Oct. 22 in Fayette. Bradley came to watch with her husband Dave, her daughter and her son-in-law. Bradley’s granddaughter is a cheerleader for Fr. Tolton Catholic High School.
Hallsville junior Kian Shackelford flashes an “L” sign

Hallsville junior Kian Shackelford flashes an “L” sign to the Boonville Pirates in the fourth quarter of the game on Oct. 22 in Boonville. The visiting team sported a lively student section during the conference championship game.
Elsie Butterfield, 5, reaches through a fence

Elsie Butterfield, 5, left, reaches through a fence to greet aunt and Battle junior Mya Martinez on Oct. 8 at Rock Bridge in Columbia. Martinez and the Battle cheerleaders performed in the MU homecoming parade.
The Webb City high school student section celebrates

The Webb City student section celebrates as its team wins the Class 5 Championship Friday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Webb City was the underdog going into the game, making its win an upset against undefeated Holt.
Tony Williams, who coached many of the Fayette players

Tony Williams, right, who coached many of the Fayette players when they were young, hugs junior Haden Kelly, left, after the Falcons’ 46-6 victory over Sweet Springs in the Class 1 District 5 final on Nov. 12 at Thomas S. Davis Memorial Field in Fayette. “They’re my boys,” he said, “I’m as excited as they are.”
The Blair Oaks football team loads onto their bus

The Blair Oaks football players load onto their bus after a 49-14 loss to Mexico in the Class 3 District 5 final on Nov. 12 in Mexico. Blair Oaks families waited for the players to exit the locker room, many consoling their upset sons in the parking lot.
Senior Dylan Fillinger lifts the trophy with his team

Senior Dylan Fillinger lifts the trophy with his team after the Bobcats defeated the Tigers 48-42 on Thursday in Columbia. The Drexel Bobcats won the 8-Man Missouri High School State Championship.

Photos by Lily Dozier, Cleo Norman, Olivia Anderson, Amy Schaffer, Madi Winfield, Cara Penquite, Irynka Hromotska, Elizabeth Underwood, Audrey Stanard, Beatrice Bankauskaite, Lucy Valeski, Holden Green, Noah Wich, Yasmeen Saadi and Ben Koelkebeck.

Produced by Michelle Gutierrez, Nicole Gutierrez, Tom Kavanaugh and Margo Wagner

Cover photo by Zach Linhares

