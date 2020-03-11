The Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center has provided child care for low-income families in Columbia for 85 years. Now, it may be forced to close its doors for good.
The center's executive director said they have always been proud to self-report any violations of state regulations. There are a lot of child care centers that don't hold themselves to the same standard, Executive Director Gay Litteken said.
Now, self reporting could be its downfall. On Feb. 13, the center received notice that the Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees child care facilities, was proposing a revocation of their license because of supervision issues. The proposal doesn't necessarily mean Mary Lee Johnston will lose its license — facilities can appeal the decision through the Administrative Hearing Commission, but a backlog of medical marijuana appeals means it could be upwards of two years before its case is heard.
Sliding scales and subsidies
Finding affordable child care in Columbia is difficult. After lawmakers passed Nathan's Law last session, providers were forced to raise care rates in order to make up for lost revenue and many had to cut down on the number of children in their care.
Mary Lee Johnston is one of only two sliding-scale child care facilities in Columbia. That system allows families to pay different weekly tuition rates depending on their income.
Part of what allows Mary Lee Johnston to serve low-income families are subsidies through the Department of Social Services. Families who are eligible can use the subsidies at approved child care centers like Mary Lee. When DHSS proposed license revocation, the DSS, which controls the subsidies, decided the center was no longer eligible to provide subsidized care. Parents started receiving letters in the mail informing them that come March 19, the center will no longer be authorized to accept subsidies.
Of the 40 children whose care is paid for through subsidies, 27 are infants and toddlers. In Columbia, it's not uncommon to start searching for a child care provider even before a confirmed pregnancy. Wait-lists for licensed care facilities can easily exceed a year.
Leah Patrick, a mother with two children at the center, relies on the subsidies to help pay for their care. Her 5-year-old daughter, Skye, has been going to the center since she was 1. Her 2-year-old son, Sylas, has been going there since he was 6-weeks-old.
On March 10, DSS changed its mind about the subsidies. After the center requested an administrative review of the decision, the department agreed to continue its child care subsidy agreement as long as the center submits a corrective action plan within 10 days. For now, the 40 children whose care is paid for through subsidies will be able to remain at the center.
"If they'd taken the subsidies away, I would've had to find new care for my children," Patrick said. "Quality, affordable care is difficult to find in the city of Columbia. It would be traumatic for my children."
Litteken said Patrick won't be the only parent with that problem.
"If this happens, we'll see a trickle down effect," Litteken said. "Parents may have to end their employment. Children may be in places they shouldn’t be, because there isn’t a spot."
Self reporting
Mary Lee Johnston has been cited for seven violations in the last 10 years. Each violation was related to supervision of a child. No children were hurt in any of the instances.
Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, learned about the center's plight after several community members reached out to express their concerns. When he started digging into the issue, Kendrick became alarmed.
"The 10 year period reflects all self reports," Kendrick said. "No parent reports, all self reporting. They're offering up this information to the state."
He worries that punishing Mary Lee Johnston will have a chilling effect on self reporting. Litteken shares his fears.
"It's an extreme measure," Litteken said. "We are definitely accountable for our actions and have been honest, but I’m afraid if other centers find out what we’re going through, they won’t be as forthcoming. Where does that put our children? That’s their safety at risk."
In an email, DHSS Information Officer Lisa Cox said the department took a "progressive discipline approach" to the supervision issues, but they weren't resolved. According to the department, the center had received multiple warning letters over time and had been placed on a nine-month probation from Sept. 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018. The probation period was extended six months after another supervision incident was reported.
The most recent supervision violations occurred several months apart, in October 2019 and December 2019, according to state documents. In October, a child was left alone in a classroom for about 10 minutes. In December, a child was left outside in a fenced area for two to three minutes.
Over time, the center has implemented several new safety measures to rectify the supervision issues. It installed cameras throughout the center, began requiring administrators to count heads each time children go outside and inside and gave teachers a checklist to use every 30 minutes to ensure each child is accounted for. Any employees who didn't follow the policies were fired to prevent further issues.
Litteken helps count heads now.
"We lost a lot of really good teachers due to supervision issues ... I got tired of that, and thought, 'This is one thing I can do,'" she said.
In her request for an administrative review to DSS, Litteken noted that it took the licensing division four months to investigative a self-reported incident. If the children were in danger, Litteken wrote, why would they take so long?
Patrick is concerned about what will happen to her family if the center is closed. She said she has complete faith in the staff at Mary Lee Johnston, and added that the center has always been transparent.
If they close, Patrick thinks she'd have to quit her job to care for her kids. "You know the domino effect — after that I probably would lose my house, it's huge. Child care is pertinent to anybody's livelihood."