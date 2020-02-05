Travis Kelce’s words of wisdom have been repeated by hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans.
Kelce’s repetition of “You gotta fight for your right to party!” in the aftermath of the AFC championship and, later, the Super Bowl, has blossomed into a long-awaited victory parade and rally to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win Sunday.
Samantha Ochoa is a recent fan who has become more interested in the Chiefs in the past year, because of Kelce.
“I follow him on social media and I like how he is. I like watching Mahomes too, but my main focus is always Travis,” Ochoa said.
Ochoa attended the parade with her boyfriend and said that she’s most anticipating seeing Kelce during the parade and rally.
There was periodic snow from 9 a.m. to the end of the parade, along with a 15 degree wind chill. There’s a chance for snow until midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
“I mean, it’s freezing cold and people are here,” Ochoa said. “The outcome’s pretty neat.”
Ochoa said she was trying to keep as warm as she could, but she didn’t come too prepared.
Emily Ebert, Kayla Glenn, Rachel Kozbuszek and Riley Burghart also tried to figure out how to keep warm.
“Handwarmers,” they said together.
“And we took a Fireball shot,” Ebert joked. “That’s liquid warmth.”
None are from Kansas City. All four are nursing students from the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, and none had class, which allowed them to attend the parade.
“It felt like we had to come,” Ebert said. “It’s a once-in-a-blue-moon kind of thing.”
“It’s making history,” Glenn said.
During the speech, part owner and chairman of the Chiefs Clark Hunt referenced his father, Lamar Hunt, and said the 1969 Super Bowl parade was the happiest day of Lamar’s life because of the response from the fans.
“For me, it’s just being part of it, just being down here,” Bill Oberkramer said. “I don’t have any expectations about seeing the guys or anything like that, I just wanted to be part of the big red picture.”
Oberkramer has been a Chiefs fan for thirty years.
“My roommate talked me into going out to a game, and it was right after Joe Montana and Marcus Allen came, Marty (Schottenheimer) was here, Carl Peterson was bringing in a lot of talent, it just became the sort of ticket in town,” Oberkramer said.
“We were sitting very high in the stadium, but it was sort of like it is here,” Oberkramer said about attending the Super Bowl in Miami. “You can’t really see it, but you’re in it, you know?”
He said that he thought there were more Chiefs’ fans in attendance of the game than 49ers’ fans.
Oberkramer said a bus called the War Wagon drove all the way down to Miami, which he said shocked him. He said the tailgating at Arrowhead Stadium was better than the event he attended in Miami, though going to the game was something he’d “do in another fifty years or so.”
“I can’t really describe it, it was completely electric, you know? Hugging, and you don’t even know the people around you, and you’re like ‘Oh, I love you! We won, we won, holy cow!’ It was just crazy,” Oberkramer said.
Though Oberkramer lives in Philadelphia, he still tries to come back for every Chiefs game. He has two buses that he usually uses to tailgate and season tickets to the Chiefs.
“Well, with the Blues winning, and then the Chiefs, and not that long ago the Royals,” Oberkramer said. “This is a great time to be in Missouri.”