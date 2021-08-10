This text was excerpted from remarks Gary Kremer composed for bicentennial celebrations in Columbia and Jefferson City. Kremer is the executive director, secretary and librarian of the State Historical Society of Missouri. His book, “This place of promise: A historian’s perspective on 200 years of Missouri history” will be released in November.
We have been planning this commemoration of the bicentennial of Missouri’s statehood for eight years now, roughly twice as long as it took us to actually become a state.
I’ve spent a good deal of time over these past eight years thinking about the meaning of Missouri, both 200 years ago and since.
The story is a personal one for me, since Missouri has been my home all of my life. Among the many questions I’ve pondered is this one: “Why did people come to Missouri to begin with?”
The answer to that question can be found in the letters they wrote, the diaries they kept and the newspaper accounts that reported on their travels.
Simply put, they saw Missouri as a place of promise, where old stock Americans who lived east of the Mississippi River could get a new start, put down roots and achieve the American dream that had seemingly eluded them in their old home places.
An 1817 traveler to the Missouri Territory expressed it this way: “This is probably the easiest unsettled country in the world to commence farming in.”
An immigration story
Henry Vest Bingham, father of the future artist George Caleb Bingham, felt this way when he ventured from Augusta County, Virginia, his birthplace, in the fall of 1818.
He joined a group of fellow travelers on a westward trek in search of new land he could call home. He was looking for a new beginning, after suffering a devastating financial setback in his birth county.
As the editor of his 1818 diary noted years later, “He took the road west to begin again in search, preferably, of land that would raise the crops that were familiar to him — tobacco, corn, and hay.”
The trip west was arduous and challenging, even dangerous. The group followed a trail that by 1818 was already well-traveled, from Virginia, through Kentucky, across the southern part of Indiana, through Illinois and into Missouri by way of St. Louis, a distance of more than 700 miles.
The group arrived in St. Louis on June 8, 1818. After spending five days there, Bingham’s party headed west to St. Charles. By June 17, 1818, Bingham had seen enough to determine that he would most likely make Missouri his new home.
He returned to Virginia, gathered up his family and made plans to move. In the spring of 1819, he transported his wife, their seven children, his father-in-law and seven slaves to the newly bustling town of Franklin, Missouri, some 150 miles west of St. Louis. The Binghams set about becoming Missourians.
The Bingham emigration story, with slight modifications, played out thousands of times between 1815 and 1821 when Missouri formally joined the United States as the nation’s 24th state, and it continued to play out throughout much of the 19th century.
A property story
It would be impossible to overstate the attraction of the desire to own land that drove these early migrants to Missouri. As historian Hattie M. Anderson commented in 1939: “Many [immigrants] believed with [Thomas] Jefferson that the way to perpetuate republican liberties and the republic itself was to give each man land and thus enable him to acquire a home and rear a family.”
Land sales in the territory boomed in the years after the end of the War of 1812, as migrants rushed to Missouri.
Timothy Flint, a New England missionary who came to St. Louis in 1816 to “Christianize the West,” reported seeing one hundred migrants in St. Charles in one day, “joyously moving on to the promised land in the Boone’s Lick region or on Salt River.”
Recently, historian Robert Lee has demonstrated conclusively that “Boon’s Lick ballooned [in population growth] by over 3,000 percent between early 1815 and late 1818.”
He continued: “Boon’s Lick was the most intensely growing settlement in the United States after the War of 1812.”
From the beginning, we Missourians wanted to become a part of the United States of America, although, from the beginning, we expressed unhappiness and dissatisfaction with the federal government. We even threatened to secede from the very government that we were trying to join before we had become a part of it.
The basic source of our unhappiness, then and now, was that we did not want the federal government telling us what to do. But, after more than three years of debate and compromise, Missouri was finally admitted to the Union.
Alexander McNair, Missouri’s first governor, responded by telling the legislature, “”[I]t affords me much satisfaction to be enabled to state . . .that Missouri has at length obtained her legitimate rank among the confederate sovereignties of America.”
A story of growth
Those early days of statehood were an exciting time in Missouri. All of Missouri grew phenomenally during those early years, from 66,000 people in 1820 to 383,705 in 1840, just 20 years later, a nearly six-fold increase.
Missouri struggled during the Civil War years, the most trying time in our collective past. According to historian William E. Parrish, the state lost as much as one-third of its population between 1861 and 1865.
But we quickly rebounded, aided in part by the fact that the Missouri legislature created a state Board of Immigration and authorized the expenditure of funds to send agents to the eastern states and to Europe to try to recruit new Missouri citizens.
There was still much good farmland available for homesteading in Missouri immediately after the Civil War. Nearly 250,000 acres of public land in Missouri passed into private hands during the first four months of 1866 alone.
More than half of that acreage was claimed under the federal Homestead Act of 1862, which provided lots of 160 acres of land in the western United States to those who paid an $18 filing fee (the equivalent of approximately $460 in purchasing power today), built a home on the land, stayed on it and improved it for five years.
Missouri towns and cities grew tremendously during the decades after the Civil War, helped largely by a state government that subsidized the building of railroads that connected Missouri farmers and other producers to national markets.
Between 1880 and 1900, Missouri’s population increased by almost 1 million residents, from 2,168,000 to 3,106,665, a growth rate of 43 percent. By 1900, Missouri had become the fifth largest state in the Union, and our biggest city, St. Louis, the fourth largest city nationally.
All eyes were on Missouri in 1904 as our state celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Louisiana Purchase, an event that came to be known as the St. Louis World’s Fair.
Unfortunately, Missouri could not sustain in the 20th century the growth it had experienced in the 19th. Beginning in 1910 and proceeding down to the present day, Missouri began a steady decline in its ranking among the most populous states in the nation. By 1910, we had dropped to 7th. By 1940 to 10th. By 1970 to 13th. And, by 2020 to 17th.
Two sides to the story
One of the things that happened to us is that we became more urban than rural. During the early 20th century, it became increasingly difficult for small Missouri farmers to make a living on the farm. And the growth of towns and cities during this era coaxed many rural Missourians into seeking a better living in the city.
World War I accelerated this process, causing many Missourians to abandon their rural lifestyle for city life and the factory jobs that beckoned them there.
The consequence was that the 1930 federal census revealed that during the decade of the 1920s, Missouri became a more urban than rural state, with “urban” defined as communities of 2,500 or more people.
Over the course of the last century, an ever-growing number of Missourians have chosen to live in urban as opposed to rural parts of the state. Recent figures suggest that three out four Missourians live in cities today.
Our challenge in the 21st century is to make urban living as attractive to 21st century Missourians as rural Missouri was a century and more ago. One key to this is providing good paying, meaningful jobs to the residents of our cities.
A corollary is making certain that our citizens are well-educated and flexible, capable of adapting to the ever-changing needs of a fluid economy.
Another key is making our cities safe from violence and places where citizens can enjoy the comforts and conveniences of twenty-first century life, including affordable access to cultural and entertainment venues that enrich and sustain us all.
A universal story
We are a complicated, diverse, interesting people, living in a complex, heterogeneous, intriguing place. Our borders encompass St. Louis, the westernmost eastern city in the United States, and Kansas City, the easternmost western city.
We have the Queen City of the Ozarks, Springfield, which is one of the most conservative cities in the Midwest, and Columbia, a bastion of liberalism.
We have some of the richest agricultural land in the world, in swamp east’s Mississippi River delta, and some of the poorest, in the Missouri Ozarks.
A drive from Caruthersville to Tarkio or Cassville to Kahoka can make one feel like they have crossed multiple topographic, cultural and even linguistic boundaries.
Our complexity includes the fact that there still remain among us some 27,000 people who are descendants of the original Indigenous Peoples who were here long before there was a Missouri.
It is worth remembering that when the Louisiana Purchase was executed in 1803, the French sold the Americans land that they did not legally own — the owners were Natives, including the Missourias and the Osages, among others, who had been here for centuries.
Likewise, we should remember that our citizenry today includes the descendants of more than 100,000 enslaved peoples whose forced labor helped to build a state and nation in which at one time they were regarded as property rather than as people.
Our diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and it has allowed us to produce an amazing assortment of eclectic brilliance, manifested in the lives of people as accomplished and different as Chuck Berry and Dale Carnegie, Mark Twain and Walt Disney, Josephine Baker and Phyllis Schlafly, Rush Limbaugh III and Walter Cronkite, Phoebe Couzens and Maya Angelou, George Washington Carver and J. C. Penny, Kate Chopin and Betty Grable, Yogi Berra and Harry Truman, Marie Watkins Oliver and Helen Stephens, and Omar Bradley and T. S. Eliot.
The famous Missouri artist, Thomas Hart Benton, once remarked, “I like the men and women who make the real Missouri. I get along with them.”
I feel the same way. This state and its people sometimes confuse and confound me, even annoy and aggravate me, but I have never not loved it and them.
Missouri is my home. It always has been. It always will be. Seven generations of my family have lived here. Most of us have died or will die here. Missouri and its people belong to me, and I to them. So tonight, I raise a toast to Missouri.
May it always be a place of promise, and may our third century of statehood be the time in which that promise is fulfilled.