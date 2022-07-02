Fireworks sales are a seasonal business in Missouri.
They are permitted only from June 20 to July 10, and from Dec. 2 through Jan. 2. This weekend is the busiest of the year.
In fact, fireworks sales were one of the silver linings in the coronavirus cloud.
Sales hit $2.2 billion in 2021, more than double their total pre-COVID, according to Rob Cima, vice president of the Missouri Pyrotechnics Association.
Some of that increase is due to higher prices, especially involving shipping. The only people making big money in fireworks these days are shippers and China.
But the actual amount of fireworks being sold is also up by almost two-thirds in the same two years, to 428 million pounds, Cima said.
Even so, fireworks injuries fell last year. Cima credits the improvement to better design — fireworks don’t tip over as easily as they once did — and to more education.
“Put it down on a flat surface outdoors away from people, light it and get away,” he said.
Safety glasses are also important, Cima said. And whatever you do, don’t try to light one off your body. The force with which they launch, he said, is similar to being hit with a sledgehammer.
Randy’s Fireworks is located in a tent behind the Barnhart Walgreen’s store in Jefferson County.
It’s a mom-and-pop operation — one of the few left in the area, Vaughn said. His wife, Debbie, runs the cash register. And they’ve been around for more than 20 years.
“Now the kids who used to buy our firecrackers bring their kids in to buy firecrackers,” Debbie Vaughn said.
To the left, when you enter the tent, is a section of inexpensive fireworks geared toward children. There he sells individual firecrackers, sparklers, snakes and novelty items such as Mr. Poop (a long black snake emerges from, let’s say, a pile of brown plastic) and something called Fart Bags.
They cost anywhere from a few pennies to a few dollars. You get more bang for more bucks.
A firework package can contain as much as 500 grams — a little more than a pound — of explosive charge, Vaughn said, though each individual shot that makes up the whole firework can have no more than 60 grams.
One popular item, Capitalists, sequentially launches 195 shots totaling 500 grams of explosives. “It makes a nice finale,” Vaughn said; he sells it for just under $200.