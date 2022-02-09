Aaron Szapa estimates, very roughly, that a quarter of Missouri’s 10,000 oil and gas wells remain abandoned without proper closure.
The responsibility of keeping tabs on all of them falls almost entirely on his shoulders.
“In terms of oil and gas, I do just about 100% of the work in the state,” said Szapa, an oil and gas geologist for the Department of Natural Resources’ well installation section. He’s responsible for regulation, permitting, customer support and more.
But last week, Szapa received the good news he’s been hoping for: Help is coming.
The federal government announced $1.15 billion in funding to plug abandoned oil and gas wells across the country, and nearly $32 million will likely go to Missouri. Abandoned oil and gas wells can leak methane into the atmosphere, among other safety and environmental hazards, and plugging them prevents leaking.
Although that $32 million is a slim slice of the overall pie, Szapa said it should be enough to get the job done, since Missouri’s oil and gas industry is relatively small compared to states like Colorado, Pennsylvania or Texas.
“It’s gonna give us some real assets to make things happen,” he said. “That’s good for us, it’s good for me, good for everybody.”
Before the recently announced package, Szapa admits the program was in a tight spot. Although Missouri’s oil and gas industry is small, the agency keeping tabs on the matter is even smaller. Logging and monitoring thousands of wells, some drilled a century ago, was beyond its modest capacity.
Missouri’s wells
There are more than 10,000 oil and gas wells across the state of Missouri, according to DNR data from January.
About 4,400 are listed as plugged, meaning the DNR has reason to believe the well has been properly closed and secured. Wells can corrode over time, so workers pump a cement-based mixture into them to plug them and prevent oil or gas from escaping.
Another 4,900 or so are listed as abandoned. Many of the wells in this category are plugged too — the DNR just doesn’t have evidence or confirmation of the plugging yet. Others are still active, have been converted into water wells or are somewhere between designations.
Although it hasn't been confirmed in the department's data, Szapa said the wells in Boone County are most likely plugged and secure.
But he estimates that in the Kansas City area alone, there could be as many as 1,500 wells that the department hasn’t found. Another large concentration exists around Vernon County in west-central Missouri, “where an operator has upped and left and left us with quite a problem,” Szapa said.
Each of Missouri’s wells can cost up to $10,000 to plug. Wells in Missouri are relatively shallow, which makes them cheaper to remediate than in some other states.
Using the DNR’s estimate of 2,500 unplugged wells, and taking the higher estimate of $10,000 per well, $32 million could go a long way toward plugging efforts, even while considering the costs of building up the program and staffing it.
The next step is to form a plan to tackle the project, and time is of the essence. The department is aiming to apply for its initial grant this May.
A proven danger
Only 52,000 barrels of oil were produced in Missouri last year, according to DNR data — enough to fill just over three Olympic-sized swimming pools. That marks the eighth consecutive year of production decline.
“There are many sites in Colorado where one well will produce that in a year,” Szapa said. More oil-rich states like Texas, Colorado and Pennsylvania produce millions of barrels annually.
Those states have emphatically proven the danger of leaving oil and gas wells unplugged. Homes have exploded, injuring and killing residents.
In 2017, in Firestone, Colorado, a home explosion killed two people. A federal report determined that the “ignition of fugitive natural gas” was a probable cause, and that local authorities approving the home’s construction “on land adjacent to or previously part of oil and gas production fields” was a contributing factor.
Erin Martinez was severely injured in the explosion. Mark Martinez, her husband, and Joe Irwin, her brother, were both killed by the blast. After the explosion, Martinez became an avid proponent for stronger regulation and oversight of oil and gas companies.
“I feel I have a responsibility to my husband, Mark, and my brother, Joey, to do everything I can to make sure that nothing like this can ever happen again,” Martinez wrote in a testimony. “They died due to gross negligence on the part of an oil and gas company, and I don’t want their deaths to have been in vain.”
In the wake of the explosion, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered the inspection of thousands of wells and pipelines to prevent another disaster, the Denver Post reported. In Missouri, thousands of wells lack data on their current status and, in some cases, even their exact location.
Methane from old oil and gas wells has also caused explosions elsewhere in the U.S. Leaking into homes, the gas can be enough to set off carbon monoxide alarms and, in the worst cases, ignite. A recent report from the White House that details a plan to combat U.S. methane emissions notes the hazards of inhalation, as well as explosion.
While there are relatively few documented home explosions from abandoned oil and gas wells, they are not unheard of. Incidents, albeit rare, have proven deadly.
“What we don’t want is, in the Kansas City area, to find out about that,” Szapa said. “As we identify these wells, we can determine whether or not they’re going to be a risk based on their proximity to people.”
Kansas City is growing, especially in the suburbs. As the city continues to sprawl, a new residential development could land near well fields from the previous century, especially given their abundance on the state’s western border.
“Nobody’s going to die tomorrow because of it,” Szapa said. “But it does have long-term health effects in the area, and it is potentially an issue if somebody decides to build a house over it or something.”
Environmental harm
In addition to methane’s immediate danger to nearby people, it’s also one of the earth’s biggest threats.
The gas is far worse than carbon dioxide when it comes to trapping heat in the atmosphere. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, over the course of a century, one ton of methane in the atmosphere contributes 25 times more to global warming than the same amount of carbon dioxide.
Along with agriculture, natural gas contributes a huge portion of methane emissions — about 30% in 2019, the EPA reports — and that includes the leaky old wells scattered across Missouri.
“So we have 2,500 wells that are all leaking methane into the air,” Szapa said. Until they’re all properly plugged, they’ll continue to do that, constantly.
In addition, leaking oil can deal its fair share of harm to the environment.
When oil leaks from abandoned wells, it seeps into the surrounding land and watershed and can then influence groundwater.
Around Kansas City, that groundwater is mostly used for irrigation, Szapa said. According to KC Water, 80% of the utility’s source water comes from surface water. That’s very fortunate, given the abandoned well fields in the region.
“We’re kind of lucky that people don’t use their water in the Kansas City area for drinking,” he said. “Otherwise, we probably would have more ongoing issues.”
Leaking oil does, however, mix with water to form toxic brines that have been found to destroy local ecosystems.
“Those brines can kill everything around it,” Szapa said. “I’ve seen examples of these oil wells where you look and there’s a 20-, 30-foot dead zone downstream of the oil well.”
As a result, part of the department’s task is to make sure that toxic, oil-impacted water doesn’t come into contact with the groundwater that the Kansas City area relies on for irrigation and more.
Funding and the future
Along with the difficulty of keeping tabs on thousands of wells comes the hefty price tag of plugging them. Before the news of the federal funding came in, the program was strapped for cash.
“As far as funding, there really isn’t any,” Szapa wrote in an email back in November. “We have some money set aside for emergency situations.”
The oil and gas program can shake some money out of bankrupt companies that owned abandoned wells by seizing bonds, but that doesn’t even scratch the surface of the funding the program needs.
“We just seized the bond of a company for $20,000,” Szapa said. “They have over a hundred wells, and that could plug three of them. It’s grossly inadequate.”
That’s where federal funding comes in. In May, the department will apply for an initial grant of $5 million, and by the following year, it will go for the remainder of the $32 million.
Within 10 years, the money will have to be doled out to contractors to do the work. Finding enough contractors to plug all of the wells could prove challenging within the timeline, but Szapa’s just glad to have gotten this far.
He might even be joined by a couple of additional specialists, thanks to the new funding.
“The department’s gonna be rolling with the punches trying to get this done,” he said.