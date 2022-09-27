In the summer of 2021, Jolie Rocke decided she wanted to help the John William (“Blind”) Boone Heritage Foundation keep Boone’s home on Fourth Street open to the public.

Rocke’s great-grandfather worked in the house around 1910, and that personal connection, on top of her appreciation for Boone’s music, prompted her to organize the three-day Blind Boone Symposium this week.

