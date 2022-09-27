In the summer of 2021, Jolie Rocke decided she wanted to help the John William (“Blind”) Boone Heritage Foundation keep Boone’s home on Fourth Street open to the public.
Rocke’s great-grandfather worked in the house around 1910, and that personal connection, on top of her appreciation for Boone’s music, prompted her to organize the three-day Blind Boone Symposium this week.
Boone was a renowned pianist and composer who lived in the home with his wife after her brother, who was also Boone’s manager.
The symposium will hit three cities around the state with links to Boone: Friday in Columbia where he lived after marriage and is buried; Saturday in Warrensburg where he lived and died; and Sunday in Jefferson City where many of his students attended Lincoln University.
Each day will offer panels, presentations and live musical performances, with some songs to be performed for the first time since Boone himself played them.
“Music was written, and it was meant to be shared. It wasn’t meant to sit away on a shelf somewhere,” Rocke said. She will sing during the quasi-premieres.
During his lifetime, Blind Boone was a successful and influential musician, but most people don’t know much about him, Rocke said. This symposium will shed light on a man who is deeply ingrained in the history of Black music.
Participants can sign up for specific days but are welcome to attend all three, with transportation available to some of the local events and for those who plan to spend the night in Warrensburg.
Boone was not just a performer. He was a philanthropist who regularly gave to charities across Missouri, especially in the Columbia area.
He was an educator who built a platform for blind musicians, as well as musicians with other disabilities, to prove that they could excel in music. And he was a Black artist who found commercial success in a persistently racist society.
Those aspects of his life will be explored in detail at the symposium. The sessions will also cover broader topics such as race in music, newspaper coverage of Black musicians and contemporary perspectives on disabilities in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, according to the online symposium program.
While many presenters will talk about the history of Boone and ragtime, Maya Gibson’s presentation on Friday focuses on the genre’s present.
Gibson is a humanities and music professor at MU.Her presentation will consider why ragtime no longer seems to resonate with modern Black audiences and whether that could change.
She credits Beyoncé and Lizzo as artists who have popularized the marching band sound that originated from historically Black colleges and universities. According to Gibson, modern audiences warming up to that sound might hold the key to a ragtime resurgence.
Ragtime “holds all the roots of Black American music culture, from spirituals to blues to jazz to rock ‘n’ roll to R&B to funk,” according to Gibson. Though Boone was pre-ragtime, his music heavily influenced the genre and what it became.However, he gets little recognition for it, Gibson said.
“His shine has been eclipsed scholarly by people like Scott Joplin, who’s known as kind of the father of ragtime music,” Gibson said. “People don’t know about him. It’s important that we go back and we reclaim people who are also very important to the genre.”
On Saturday, Elisabeth Roberts, musicologist and scholar, will deconstruct the origin of the idea of “genius” altogether in light of Boone’s achievements. She will consider the pianist through the lens of ableism and the harmful perception that he was a genius in spite of his blindness.
“We might see the sighted pianist and respect their capabilities in their discipline, how they got there,” Roberts said. “But we are amazed, just another level of sensationalized, by the blind pianist because we assume a lot about what it means to be in that condition.”
The fact that each of the three locations has its own ties to Boone’s life is valuable to Megan Murph, director of the Budds Center for American Music Studies and another organizer of the symposium.
Being able to localize a significant historical figure can help pique people’s curiosity about that figure, something she hopes will happen as a result of this weekend.
“Sometimes, we don’t always learn our history,” Murph said. “Being a man of color, a blind man, making sure that musicians like Boone get to be a part of the narrative of our history.”