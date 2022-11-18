Music-Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9. Swift's latest album “Midnights” released on Oct. 21.

 Evan Agostini - Invision/Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned general public sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets.

The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday that 2 million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.

