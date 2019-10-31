There’s almost no disagreement over the merits of recycling. Recycling conserves resources, reduces the amount of pollution in the environment and slows the filling of landfills.
But the economic forces of supply and demand have made it difficult for municipalities to cover the costs of running effective recycling programs.
And while there are similarities from one city to another, no two recycling programs in Missouri cities are exactly the same.
Click the link below to see what the Missourian has found about recycling programs across the state:
Take a look at how Columbia’s recycling effort compares to other cities in this special report on recycling in Missouri.