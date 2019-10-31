Bales of recyclable materials sit outside

Bales of recyclable materials sit Oct. 18 outside the Material Recovery Facility in Columbia. More resilient materials — such as tin and some plastics — are stored outside, while materials like mixed paper is kept indoors.

 Ethan Weston

There’s almost no disagreement over the merits of recycling. Recycling conserves resources, reduces the amount of pollution in the environment and slows the filling of landfills.

But the economic forces of supply and demand have made it difficult for municipalities to cover the costs of running effective recycling programs.

And while there are similarities from one city to another, no two recycling programs in Missouri cities are exactly the same.

Click the link below to see what the Missourian has found about recycling programs across the state:

Take a look at how Columbia’s recycling effort compares to other cities in this special report on recycling in Missouri.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a first-year graduate student at the University of Missouri

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.