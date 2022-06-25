The F-18 fighter jet looks nearly invincible with Tom Cruise’s ace pilot character, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, at the helm.
The recent "Top Gun: Maverick" blockbuster release showcases the Missouri-manufactured warplanes in daring aerial combat sequences. But Hollywood can be misleading: Cruise’s age-defying desirability doesn’t exactly extend to the F-18 Super Hornet he pretends to fly.
Boeing manufactures the fighter jets featured throughout "Top Gun" in St. Louis County, and the U.S. Navy uses more than 500 of the planes on its aircraft carriers.
But that doesn’t mean it wants more.
For much of the past decade — with the exception of former President Donald Trump’s time in office — the Navy has said it has enough F-18s, only for Congress to buy a handful more anyway.
Those congressional decisions have extended the life of Boeing’s Super Hornet manufacturing in St. Louis, which the company said employs about 15,000 people and is set to remain in operation a few more years. It’s not the only military plane built there, but it’s been a consistent assembly line presence.
Foreign countries are increasingly awarding contracts to Boeing rival Lockheed Martin and its F-35 fighter jet, which is also used by the U.S. military. The Navy has once again told Congress this year that it doesn’t need more F-18s.
Lawmakers may continue to overrule the military. Missouri 4th District U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee’s tactical air and land sub-panel, is pushing to build more Super Hornets.
“The F-18 is a proven aircraft that does provide a tremendous amount of capabilities,” Hartzler said. “There’s a lot of reasons to keep it going.”
Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee's seapower subcommittee, "continues to support increased funding for the Super Hornet program," a spokesperson said.
But Richard Aboulafia, an air defense industry expert and independent adviser of large military contractors, sees less potential for the Super Hornet.
“As a new-build plan, its days are numbered,” he said.
A Boeing spokesperson didn't respond to multiple requests for comment on the company's plans for the Super Hornet.
The tension around the F-18 has reached a tipping point. The Navy’s plummeting demand for new Super Hornets doesn’t bode well for continued manufacturing in Missouri — and lawmakers are caught between the dueling priorities of Pentagon budget requests and jobs within their districts.
“The F-18 line looks like it’s coming to an end,” said J.J. Gertler, who worked for the House Armed Services Committee in the early 2000s and directs a defense policy consulting firm. “So what’s next? There isn’t a public answer for that yet.”
'Needed' or 'excess to need?'
The Super Hornet wasn't originally Boeing’s jet to build. It debuted in 1995 after being designed by McDonnell Douglas, only a couple of years before the St. Louis-based company merged with Boeing. The Super Hornet, at the time, was an update to an older plane known simply as the Hornet.
The U.S. Navy first deployed Super Hornets in 1999. It has since undergone a number of upgrades to keep it technologically relevant.
Those tweaks have been “mostly internal,” with focuses on sensors, computers and electronics, said Mike Hankins, the Smithsonian Air and Space museum’s U.S. Air Force History curator.
Boeing is now producing the third generation of the jet, known as the F/A-18E/F.
Australia and Kuwait also use St. Louis-made Super Hornets, while India is reportedly weighing a purchase of the fighters.
The U.S. Navy, however, has looked to wean itself off F-18s. Lockheed’s F-35 has been the primary alternative, though that plane’s development has endured setbacks and problems over the course of two decades.
While the F-35 has previously been more expensive, both that fighter and the Super Hornet cost in the range of $80 million apiece.
The F-35 brings two key traits to the carrier deck: stealth and communication.
“Stealth is a big deal,” Hankins said, referring to the planes’ ability to evade or limit detection while flying.
And communication — whether among pilots, a pilot and a ship or a pilot and drones — presents an advantage. Gertler likened the benefit of the F-35’s communication features to the enhanced texting that can be done between iPhones.
The F-35 is part of a “new generation of aircraft coming along that are stealthier, harder for enemies to detect,” Gertler said. “And while they may not do as many different things as the Super Hornet, (they) are expected to be able to better survive the future of air-defense environments.”
While stealth is not a selling point of the F-18, it has seen some stealth-oriented upgrades. Still, experts doubt that does much to help the fighter.
“Really, I’m not sure how you (add stealth) in any significant way,” Hankins said. “To really have an effective stealth aircraft, you’ve got to do that from the design stage.”
Lawmakers who would pour hundreds of millions of dollars into manufacturing more F-18s will have to consider how long they will remain a valuable military asset.
“For the people that are looking at ‘should we be buying more of these now?’ what they’re weighing is ‘anything we buy right now is going to have to be operational into the 2050s at least, if not longer,’” Hankins said.
That concern has prompted some foreign governments to look beyond the Super Hornet for alternatives.
The F-18 didn’t make the cut as a top-two option in Canada, where the F-35 won out in March. Germany, too, chose the F-35 to replace older fighter jets in March.
The U.S. Navy’s apathy toward the Super Hornet is growing.
“What’s different this time is the Navy’s been very emphatic,” Aboulafia said. “It’s not saying, ‘Oh, you know, we’d like them but we can’t afford them.’ They’re just saying, ‘No, we don’t want them.’”
Enter the Senate and House armed services committees. Both develop their own versions of the National Defense Authorization Act, the only piece of legislation that has made it out of Congress for 61 consecutive years. It funds the U.S. military.
Those committees eventually will negotiate a final version of the authorization act, but they first will hold internal lawmaker discussions called mark-ups, when amendments can begin to overrule Department of Defense requests.
On Wednesday, the House committee approved an amendment to its version of the act that would spend an additional $660 million on eight new Super Hornets. The Senate, so far, hasn’t added any F-18s but did tack on seven more F-35s than the Navy sought.
Those tweaks to defense department requests — such as the Navy’s ask for no new Super Hornets — demonstrate how members of Congress don’t always expect the military to accurately represent its needs.
“We don’t believe that’s the case,” Hartzler said of the Navy’s request, arguing that the branch is short on fighter jets. “We’re trying to meet that gap and get us to the point where the next plane is available or the F-35s are sufficient.”
Hartzler believes it could be a few years before the F-35 reaches that level, citing delays in its development, meaning there might be more congressional orders of F-18s to come.
Because Congress has the constitutional power to equip the military, it can continue overruling the Pentagon, though Gertler said extra equipment purchases often come with the necessary amount of extra money, too, which is the case with this year’s House amendment.
“The services — they have no choice but to go along with what Congress does,” he said.
Being overruled by Congress doesn’t always sit well with military officials, including the Navy’s.
While speaking to defense industry leaders at an August 2021 summit, the branch’s chief of naval operations argued against future congressional Super Hornet purchases.
“Although it’s in industry’s best interest … lobbying Congress to buy aircraft that we don’t need, that are excess to need, it’s not helpful,” Admiral Mike Gilday said, according to a report from Defense Daily.
Boeing spent about $2.7 million on lobbying in the first three months of 2022. That's roughly on pace with its normal lobbying budget.
In 2021, Boeing ranked 16th among corporate spending on lobbying, according to tracking from the Center for Responsive Politics. Lockheed Martin, the F-35 maker, was 13th.
There will be plenty of opportunity yet for the companies' lobbyists to make their cases on Capitol Hill; both the House and Senate’s appropriations committees also will get a say on defense spending.
Gertler described authorization committees as the ones who write checks, while appropriations committees move money around to cover those costs.
Although eight Navy fighter jets are a relatively small component of U.S. military spending, they would be vital to Boeing's St. Louis manufacturing operation. Still, the F-18 isn't the only project Boeing has going there. The St. Louis plant recently began manufacturing the T-7A Red Hawk, an Air Force training jet.
Aboulafia, the air defense industry adviser, noted that manufacturing isn’t the only type of employment at Boeing that's related to the Super Hornet.
“On the positive side, they can be active rebuilding and upgrading the existing fleet for many years to come, so there’s work there,” Aboulafia said.
As lawmakers strive to balance the needs of the military with the interests of their constituents, it appears Super Hornets will continue to come off the assembly line.
Hartzler said this year’s potential addition of F-18s would be good for the Navy and for the state.
“I’m certainly interested in this because it’s needed, most importantly, for our war fighters,” she said. “But secondly, it does provide thousands of jobs in Missouri, so it’s a win-win to make sure we keep that line going.”