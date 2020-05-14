The COVID-19 virus has changed the way FEMA is responding to recent storm damage in Missouri.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and state officials are working virtually to assess damages from storms that rolled through the state May 3 and 4, affecting 19 counties across the state.
During the storms, two tornadoes touched down, an EF1 in Marston and an EF0 in Southwest Carter County, Sandy Karsten, Missouri Director of Public Safety, said during the governor’s COVID-19 briefing Thursday.
Strong winds during the storm also caused 25 train cars to become derailed in Dunklin County, just outside of Campbell.
Under normal circumstances, FEMA sends people out to travel with members of the state’s emergency team to assess damages from natural disasters, Karsten said.
Due to COVID-19, the teams are working together virtually, using photos of sites to determine damage to electric cooperatives and infrastructure.
The teams will have until the beginning of June to complete the process. Following the assessment, Gov. Mike Parson will be able to ask for a federal disaster declaration from President Donald Trump.
Also during the Thursday news conference, Randall Williams, Director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said that the state is set to receive enough vials of remdesivir to distribute to every person who needs it. The shipment is set to arrive later in the week.