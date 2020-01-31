Tours of the Missouri governor's mansion will begin again Tuesday after five months of renovations.
The mansion's reopening brings extended hours for tours, which will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, according to a news release from the Friends of the Missouri Governor's Mansion.
The $3.3 million renovation project primarily addressed heating, cooling and plumbing issues at the mansion, according to the Associated Press.
Tour guides wearing period clothing lead visitors through the mansion during the tours, which have been running for 45 years, the release said. About 50,000 visitors tour the mansion each year, according to the release.
No tours will be available in August, according to the release, which didn't specify a reason. In November and December, tour availability can be scheduled by calling the mansion staff at 573-230-7000.
Previously, the tours were closed in June, July and August and were only offered at more limited times throughout the rest of the year.
“We are excited to be able to open the doors again after undergoing such an extensive renovation,” Rebecca Gordon, executive director of Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion, said in the release.
“While most of the repairs aren’t noticeable, they were necessary to prolong the stability of the mansion which enables us to continue sharing its rich history for years to come,” she added.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.