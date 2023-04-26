Mel Tully, an MU student receiving gender-affirming care through the Student Health Center, faces a lot of unknowns as Attorney General Andrew Bailey seeks to enforce an emergency regulation targeting that care.

A state judge Wednesday delayed the potential implementation of Bailey’s regulations until 5 p.m. Monday. They had been set to take effect Thursday.

