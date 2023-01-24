JEFFERSON CITY — The House Committee on General Laws spent hours hearing testimony Tuesday evening on eight anti-LGBTQ bills, which opponents complained were scheduled with less than 25 hours’ notice.

Bills prohibiting transgender women from competing on female athletic teams, banning gender affirming procedures for those under 18 and criminalizing drag shows on public property were heard by the committee.

  • State Government reporter, spring 2022. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at emmamurphy@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • State House reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at camdenjdoherty@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

