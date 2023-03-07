JEFFERSON CITY — State Democrats tied up the Senate for over five hours Tuesday afternoon, delaying action on bills restricting transgender youth rights.

Bill sponsor Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, began discussing gender-affirming care — known as the SAFE Act — and his desire to protect minors from what he refers to as mutilation.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government Reporter. Reach me at opskpy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you