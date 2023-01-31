 Skip to main content
Transgender sports bills have their day in Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — A host of Senate bills concerning transgender participation in sports ranging from kindergarten to the collegiate level were met with passionate testimony Tuesday.

Senate Committee Room 1 was packed for the two hours allotted for testimony as a bustling crowd slowly trickled in as others left following their testimony to the Senate Emerging Issues Committee.

Senator Andrew Koenig (far left), of the 15th district, listens as Anne Lieberman, director of Policy & Programs at Athlete Ally, responds to a question

Senator Andrew Koenig (far left), of the 15th district, listens as Anne Lieberman, director of Policy & Programs at Athlete Ally, responds to a question on Tuesday at the State House in Jefferson City. Lieberman wrote in her written statement, “Women athletes know what the real challenges to women’s sports are — having a transgender teammate is not one of them.”
Jenny Boulware wipes a tear while listening to speakers

Jenny Boulware wipes a tear while listening to speakers who support the proposed Senate Bills that would limit transgender athletes participation in sports Tuesday at the State House in Jefferson City. Boulware’s husband, Brandon, went viral in 2021 when he testified to the Missouri House of Representatives, urging them to not pass a bill that would force his transgender daughter to quit her sports teams. 
Senator Ben Brown, author of Senate Bill 87, pokes his head

Senator Ben Brown, author of Senate Bill 87, pokes his head into Senate Committee Room One while Senator Greg Razer speaks to a room of those opposed to Brown’s proposed bill Tuesday at the State House in Jefferson City. The objective of Senator Brown’s bill would be to establish the “Save Women’s Sports Act.”
Senator Mike Moon, 29th district and author of proposed Senate Bill 48

Senator Mike Moon, 29th district and author of proposed Senate Bill 48, speaks to his colleagues on the Committee on Emerging Issues on Tuesday at the State House in Jefferson City. Several of the speakers in favor of proposed Senate Bills 2, 29, 39, 87, 164, and 48 said that they were most in favor of Senator Moon’s proposed bill.
Senator Greg Razer, from the 7th district, talks to a room of opposers

Senator Greg Razer, from the 7th district, talks to a room of opposers to proposed legislation that would ban transgender athletes from sports Tuesday at the State House in Jefferson City. Razer was in opposition of all proposed Senate Bills being discussed.
  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

