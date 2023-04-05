JEFFERSON CITY — Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece resigned from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission last week, according to an announcement at the commission meeting here Wednesday morning.

Treece was appointed to the commission by Gov. Mike Parson last August and sworn in just seven months ago, in September 2022. The six-member commission is split evenly between Republican and Democratic members. Treece is a Democrat.

