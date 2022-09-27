A trial on the state’s restricted Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood will be delayed until December, after the reproductive health care provider was given permission Tuesday to drop five counts in its lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem Tuesday granted Planned Parenthood’s motion to amend its lawsuit, and as a result pushed a trial originally scheduled for late October to Dec. 7.

