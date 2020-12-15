The first patient to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital on Thursday was a 99-year-old World War II veteran.
Alvin “Bob” River lives in Montgomery City and will turn 100 years old on Christmas Day, according to Jeffrey Hoelscher, a hospital spokesperson.
Truman Veterans' Hospital is one of an initial group of 37 VA medical centers across the country that began receiving and administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, Hoelscher said.
The initial sites were chosen for their ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccine at extremely cold temperatures, he said.
MU Health Care will begin administering vaccines to hospital personnel Wednesday, and Boone Hospital Center will begin its vaccination program Thursday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccination for emergency use last week. The agency reported that the COVID-19 vaccine was 95 percent effective in preventing the disease during clinical trials. The vaccine is administered as a series of two doses given 21 days apart.
Implementing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ vaccine program will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general phase when increased supplies of the vaccine are available, Hoelscher said.
The VA will report data on all administered vaccine doses directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The department also will provide general public updates on the number of people vaccinated at its initial sites.
Veterans seeking more information can receive updates through VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed Tool, visiting the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs web page, contacting their care team or visiting Truman Veterans' Hospital's website.