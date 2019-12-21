Columbia became the first city in Missouri to ban conversion therapy on minors. Kansas City followed. Now, it's time for St. Louis.
According to House Bill 516, proposed in the Missouri House of Representatives earlier this year, conversion therapy is defined as "any practices or treatments that seek to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity." It includes efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions, as well as to reduce or eliminate sexual and romantic attraction.
The St. Louis City bill, passed for the third and final time Dec. 13, would prohibit medical and mental health care professionals from providing conversion therapy to a minor, according to the city's website.
It is also stated that the ban is "regardless of whether the provider receives compensation in exchange for such services."
Since 1998, the American Psychiatric Association has opposed conversion therapy because, according to its website, it is based on the false assumption that homosexuality is a mental disorder.
The APA elaborated on its position in 2013, saying the practice holds "a significant risk of harm by subjecting individuals to forms of treatment which have not been scientifically validated and by undermining self-esteem when sexual orientation fails to change."
Kansas City followed closely behind Columbia, being the second city in Missouri to pass a similar ban in November, according to the Kansas City Star.
Just one more step remains for St. Louis in joining Columbia and Kansas City: Mayor Lyda Krewson's signature.
