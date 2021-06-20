MU student Callie Cox of Mexico, Missouri, was crowned Miss Missouri on Saturday night.
Cox is studying communications, according to her website, and follows in the footsteps of 2020 MU graduate and 2019 Miss Missouri Simone Esters. She also competed alongside other MU students including Ashley Voeller, of Hallsville.
In her role as Miss Zona Rosa, Cox advocated for disability awareness by working with People First. The advocacy network brings together activists and organizers, provides support to people with disabilities and helps families and people with disabilities navigate what resources are available to them.
As the new Miss Missouri, Cox will receive $14,000 in scholarship money in addition to other prizes such as a fur coat and accessories, according to a Saturday news release. She will also compete in the 100th Miss America pageant which will be held in December.