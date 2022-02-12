ST. CHARLES — Trying to out-conservative one another, four Missouri candidates vying for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat dug deep into their Republican values Saturday, positioning themselves as either political outsiders or veteran pols who know how to get things done.
At the GOP’s annual Lincoln Days celebration in St. Charles, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long and political novice Mark McCloskey pitched themselves to Republican voters and highlighted their goals.
McCloskey garnered national attention in the summer of 2020 for waving his gun at racial injustice protestors in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. The state’s high court recently placed him on probation as an attorney because of the incident.
Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, was scheduled to speak at the forum but was in Jefferson City along with other Senate Republicans as the debate over redistricting continued.
Two other declared candidates also missed the debate: former Gov. Eric Greitens, considered the primary’s frontrunner, and Deshon Porter. Greitens resigned as Missouri’s governor in 2018 amid a slew of scandals for sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.
Key issues addressed by the four candidates in attendance were security at the nation’s southern border, elimination of vaccine and mask mandates, election integrity, abortion and education.
All candidates were keen to denounce the “radical socialists” in Congress and “liberal wokeness” that they say is ruining America.
Hartzler and Long emphasized their accomplishments in Congress, track records of conservatism and efforts to stand with former President Donald Trump.
However, Schmitt and McCloskey were quick to differentiate themselves from politics as usual, particularly snubbing how Hartzler’s House floor speeches and promises of congressional oversight hearings are not concrete action.
“I am the one taking action. I am the one winning in court,” Schmitt said. “I’m not talking about holding hearings. I’m talking about taking (President Joe) Biden to court. I’m talking about winning.”
While the Senate hopefuls tried to distinguish themselves in the forum, Columbia’s Hartzler got an extra boost in the race by locking down Sen. Josh Hawley’s endorsement Saturday morning.
“Vicky is someone who I am confident has the integrity, she has the character, she’s got the toughness to do this job and to represent the state with exemplary, exemplary colors,” Hawley told reporters.
Each candidate wants to prioritize securing the nation’s southern border, and Schmitt repeatedly stressed that the U.S. is trying to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine while keeping its own borders open.
None of the candidates support abortion, but McCloskey was the only one who fully rebuked the procedure regardless of rape, age or incest. Long called out Democrats and their stance on abortion.
“These liberal, loony left-wingers that are telling you to follow the science, also tell you, same people that’re following the science, that a beating heart is a clump of cells,” he said.
Local control of education was also discussed, and Hartzler underscored the need to teach Missouri students “their ABCs not CRT,” referencing critical race theory.
McCloskey said the Department of Education should be eliminated, and Schmitt stressed his commitment to taking action through his 45 lawsuits against Missouri schools for implementing mask mandates.
As for the redistricting debate which kept many GOP members in the state’s capital over the weekend, all of the candidates supported a 7-1 Republican majority map for the state’s congressional districts.
Skylar Laird contributed to this report.